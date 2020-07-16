Beauty Buys Worth Adding to Your Cart Right Now

Getty

With makeup options for casual glam and skincare superstars, these products will definitely help you get That Glow.

If being addicted to beauty products is wrong, we don't ever want to be right. There's something about finding the perfect berry-stained lip color, or a cleanser that doesn't leave our skin as dry as sandpaper, that can truly make our lives just a bit more joyful. These days, we'll take what we can get, even if it comes in the form of a concealer that hides our imperfections. Sometimes it's the little things, you know?

From luscious skincare treats at The Detox Market to the latest and greatest from Fenty Beauty, these are the beauty products that have captured our attention this week. If you've been in a beauty-related pandemic-based rut, this list might just help you break out of it.

Founded by a makeup artist who battled major health issues due to toxic chemicals and heavy metals found in makeup, RMS Beauty has since become an award-winning fan favorite for its clean, simple, effective formulas. The crown jewel of the RMS empire? This concealer that's lightweight and hydrating, and works with every kind of skin type. Available in 16 shades, you can effectively hide your flaws with RMS Beauty's "Un" Cover-Up at Credo Beauty for $36.

The right eye cream can mean all the difference between looking like you slept eight hours when you only slept two, or looking like you didn't sleep at all when you actually logged a solid 12. This fast-absorbing eye balm is on the job, de-puffing and brightening with ingredients such as bakuchiol (a.k.a. plant-based retinol) and vitamin C. It also blurs the appearance of fine lines and preps your skin for makeup. Look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed with Alpyn Beauty's PlantGenius Line-Filling Eye Balm at The Detox Market for $62.

You know that look your lips get when you drink too much red wine? No? Just us? Okay, well, imagine how your lips would look with the perfect berry stain without an impending hangover. This dual-action lip balm nourishes with hemp-derived cannabis seed oil, and leaves behind a sheer hint of color that says, "I tried, but not that hard, and I still look stunning." It also comes in five other colors. Make your lips even more kissable with Milk Makeup's KUSH Lip Balm at Sephora for $16.

Rihanna didn't break the Internet when she dropped this cream blush on the beauty community, but she damn near came close. The formula is lightweight, non-greasy, sweat-proof and melts into your skin, helping you avoid the clowny look that most cream blushes will impart. You won't experience that here: rather, you'll be flushed with a natural-looking fresh wash of color. Glow on in one of ten colors with the Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush at Fenty Beauty for $20.

