Five Subscription Services Worth Signing Up For

Because getting packages in the mail is fun, but getting packages filled with things you actually want, like groceries or undies, is even better.

Unless you've been living under a digital rock for the past forever, you're probably pretty familiar with the various subscription services that have popped up all over the place, and how they all work. But with such a glut of them to choose from, how do you know which ones are worthwhile?

Consider us your subscription service connoisseurs. We signed up for a bunch of 'em and have had everything from home cleaning products to shaving kits to farm-fresh flowers delivered to our door on a semi-regular basis, and these are the ones we've decided to keep.

We're not flower arrangers by nature, so even though we like the idea of a beautifully-arranged bouquet, attempting to do so with store-bought stems always resulted in a fit. Those days are over since we signed up to get a regularly-delivered bouquet from The Bouqs. It arrives practically pre-arranged (with helpful tips if you want to take it a step further), featuring a different variety of flowers from an eco-friendly farm at 30% off the retail price. Price varies depending on what you want, but subscriptions with The Bouqs start at $36 for 10 to 15 stems, and charges to your card either bi-weekly or monthly.

Technically, Thrive Market isn't a subscription service unless you want it to be--you can set it up so they'll send you a box of your must-haves once a month, once a week, or however often you like. But that's just one of the things we love about Thrive Market. Everything is super reasonably priced, it's easy to shop by dietary preference, the company maintains countless ethical practices, and every membership goes toward providing food for a family in need. You can try Thrive Market risk-free for 30 days, then memberships are $5 a month (and it pays for itself in a heartbeat).

Few things are as annoying as making it to Shave Day and realizing you don't have any fresh blades. That has ceased to be a problem ever since we signed up for a subscription with Billie. In addition to shaving goods, they also have a full body care line that includes dry shampoo, lip balm, body wash and more, all of which can be added to your subscription as needed. And everything has an EWG score of 1 or 2, so it's super safe for your skin. Start with Billie's shave kit for $9, which gives you a handle, holder and five blades, then set your preference for when you get four refill blades for $9 going forward.

Speaking of things to never ever run out of again, is toilet paper at the top of your list? Let Grove Collaborative take care of that for you. Using a "set it and forget it" approach, you can fill your cart with clean and green home cleaning essentials like dishwashing soap, tub and tile cleaner, garbage bags... pretty much everything you use to de-guck your home. With Grove, you can set the frequency with which you get your paper towels and disinfectant wipes, and then clap with glee when they magically appear at your door right on time for your next cleaning spree. Not only is every order plastic neutral, but the company is a Certified B Corporation. Get a Grove Collaborative membership for just $20.

Do us a favor and go take a peek inside your underwear drawer. Is it filled with undies that are threadbare, frayed and full of holes? Then it's definitely time to replenish your stash with MeUndies. Pick whatever cut you like (boxer brief, trunks, briefs, thongs... you name it, they have it), then decide if you want safe colors, bold colors, or awesome prints (like cuddling otters or Rick and Morty). And with that, you'll have fresh, new undies delivered to your door each month. You can pick and choose your print and color every month, and even change styles if you like. Everything they offer is insanely comfortable, thanks to the use of fabric that's three times softer than cotton. The cost of a MeUndies membership depends on what you want delivered, but socks for members start at $8 per month, while undies start at $14.

