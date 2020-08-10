Alyssa Milano Pulls Out Her Hair, Says It's Due to COVID-19

Twitter

Alyssa Milano is opening up about the physical symptoms she's experiencing as a COVID-19 "long hauler."

Taking to Twitter Sunday, the actress -- who believes she contracted the respiratory virus back in April -- detailed how the coronavirus has affected her hair, revealing she's been losing chunks of it.

In a video, Milano demonstrated how much hair she's lost by brushing her brown locks with a detangling brush.

"I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that's coming out of my head as a result of COVID," she began, before showing her detangling brush to the camera. "As you can see, in there, there is no hair in there right now."

The "Charmed" alum then proceeded to brush her wet hair several times. After a few swipes, Milano held up a large chunk of hair that had come out of her head. She repeated this a few times before ultimately revealing all of the hair she had lost from brushing.

"One brushing, this is my hair loss from COVID-19," Milano said, showing the glob of hair. "Wear a damn mask."

"Thought I'd show you what #Covid19 does to your hair," she wrote alongside the video. "Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler."

Milano also linked a report about COVID-19 survivors who have also experienced hair loss.

65% of COVID-19 survivors surveyed report experiencing hair loss, among other long-term effects: https://t.co/rOOwBh1XXk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020 @Alyssa_Milano

Fuck you. I don’t have hair extensions. Be a human being. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 10, 2020 @Alyssa_Milano

The "Who's the Boss" actress, who recently opened up about her journey with COVID-19, has been responding to fans and followers in the past week, creating a conversation about symptoms, treatments and more.

However, several users accused Milano of having hair extensions, claiming she didn't really lose her hair.

Responding to one of these critics, she hit back, "F--k you. I don't have hair extensions. Be a human being."

This came just a few days after the "Mistresses" star revealed she went to the hospital over concern that she had a blood clot.

"I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms," Milano wrote alongside a selfie of her in a hospital bed on Thursday. "I am what they call a 'long hauler.' Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest."

"I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn't a blood clot," she added. "Thankfully, it wasn't. This virus sucks. Please take it seriously."

I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a “long hauler”. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.



This virus sucks. Please take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/JcMkVSNn4y — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020 @Alyssa_Milano

One day prior, Milano revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after initial tests came back negative. Taking to her Instagram, the "Insatiable" actress went into detail about the distressing ordeal with the coronavirus, as she was "confused" by struggling with COVID-19 symptoms, but being told she did not have the infectious disease.

"This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a breathing apparatus. "I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe."

Even with displaying "every Covid symptom," the 47-year-old actress tested negative for the coronavirus twice at the end of March and took a COVID-19 antibody test around the same time, which also proved negative.

For the next four months, Milano lived with "lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise."

She said she went to have another test where blood is drawn as opposed to "the finger prick" variety.

"I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies," she wrote. "I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers."

"I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax," Milano added. "I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying."

As the star never tested positive for the virus, she's received backlash on social media, including one critic who accused Milano of "lying" about having COVID-19.

Milano clapped back, writing, "ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Why would I f--king lie about having a virus?"

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Why would I fucking lie about having a virus? https://t.co/bszNT5OEA2 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020 @Alyssa_Milano