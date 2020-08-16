Selena Gomez & Other Celebs Are Spilling Their Beauty Secrets Thanks to Cosmetics Lines

Getty

Fans can now get that red carpet look thanks to these celebrity beauty brands!

It's no secret that most celebrities have a glam squad keeping them looking their best at all times, but just how they achieve their bronzed glow and rosy cheeks has been kept under wraps...until now!

Tons of celebs have expanded their brand into the beauty space, launching their own line of products that they swear by.

Selena Gomez is the latest celeb to make the move to the beauty industry with her vegan and cruelty-free line Rare Beauty, set to launch on September 3rd at Sephora.

"I wanted people to feel like makeup is something you can enjoy. It's not something you need and I felt that's kind of who I am. I'm very authentic, I'm very real with my fans...Any woman, girl, boy, whoever they are, can feel beautiful just exactly how they are," Selena said about the line.

Check out these celebs with their own beauty lines:

1. Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae is about to launch her new beauty brand Item Beauty made up of clean, lush ingredients. The line is set to feature mascaras, bronzers and lip glosses, among many other products that's sure to get her followers sharing their glow ups!

2. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Honest Company was founded in 2011 and has become a household name, selling everything from sunscreen to diapers to home cleaning products. The Honest Beauty line features tons of clean products including tinted moisturizers, eyebrow pencils and blush.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's eponymous beauty company Kylie Cosmetics has made her the world's youngest self-made billionaire. Kylie began her brand with her iconic lip kits in 2014 and has since launched Kylie Skin and recently sold the majority of the company to Coty for a reported $600 million.

4. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore launched Flower Beauty in 2013 in the hopes to bring quality products at affordable prices to Walmarts around the U.S. The brand has now expanded to also be sold at Ulta and includes makeup, perfume, and eyewear.

5. Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr started her organic skin care line Kora Cosmetics way back in 2009. Over the past 11 years, Miranda and her team have continually improved her products and she's constantly sharing which are her favs on Instagram.

6. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga launched her vegan and cruelty-free brand Haus Laboratories in 2019, in the hopes of helping fans recreate her stunning makeup looks. "Together, we are building a supportive, empowering, inclusive community grounded in kindness, bravery, and creativity. All are welcome in OUR HAUS," Gaga said in the company's first Instagram post.

7. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian followed in the footsteps of younger sister Kylie, launching KKW Beauty in 2017. Her brand features some of her staple products like contour and highlighter but also unique items like her super popular body foundation that she's been wearing on red carpets for years.

8. Millie Bobby Brown

In 2019, Millie Bobby Brown set out to create a cosmetics line aimed at tweens and teens as they try out makeup for the first time. Florence by Mills, named after Millie's great grandma, is vegan, clean and cruelty-free and aims to give young people a positive experience as cosmetics newbies.

9. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop empire reaches far beyond just beauty products and into health, wellness, apparel and home goods. While the brand's luxury beauty items can get pretty pricey, we know they must be worth it based on Gwyneth's constant glowing complexion.

10. Victoria Beckham

In 2019, Victoria Beckham added to her entrepreneurial ventures and launched Victoria Beckham Beauty. Victoria teamed up with cosmetics mogul Sarah Creal to create a line of clean, sustainable products that she felt were missing from her makeup bag.

11. Madonna

Madonna's luxury skin brand MDNA combines ingredients sourced from Italy with state of the art technology from Japan. Madonna was connected with the team behind the brand through her personal esthetician and loved the concepts so much, she became a partner in its development.

12. Iman

As a supermodel, Iman is no stranger to the makeup chair. After growing tired of having to bring her own foundation to photoshoots in order to properly match her skin tone, she decided to start Iman Cosmetics in 1994. The brand was created with women of color in mind, offering makeup for a large variety of skin tones.

13. Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford's anti-aging skin care line Meaningful Beauty lets fans in on the secret to her agelessly beautiful skin. With the help of French skin rejuvenation expert Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh, the duo created a skin care system utilizing a super antioxidant extracted from rare melons grown in the South of France.

14. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross mastered her curls and is now letting fellow curly haired fans in on all of her tips and tricks. Pattern, her line of hair care products, aims to support "the curliest, coiliest and tightest of hair textures" with shampoos, conditioners, serums and more.

15. Paris Hilton

If it has to do with beauty, Paris Hilton is involved! That's why she launched ProD.N.A. by Paris Hilton, a cruelty-free skin care line to help customers get a youthful, bright complexion without the use of cosmetic surgery.

16. Maria Sharapova

Fans of Maria Sharapova may not know that the tennis superstar is also a co-owner of Supergoop! The UV-focused skin-care line was founded in 2007 by Holly Thaggard and in 2014, Maria joined the company as a co-owner. Supergoop! shares the idea that sun protection should be an integral part of a beauty routine year-round, which makes a lot of sense for someone who's constantly outdoors on the tennis court!