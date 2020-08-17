Katy Perry Gives a Sneak Peek at the Adorable Nursery For Her Baby Girl

Zoom/Instagram

Just wait until you see the adorable onesie Perry and Bloom got for their baby girl.

Katy Perry gave a tour of her baby girl's nursery and it's the cutest thing you'll see all day.

During her weekly "Smile Sunday" livestream show over the weekend, the pop star, 35, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, shared a sneak peek of her daughter's room, gushing over the adorable decor, furniture and clothes, including a onesie with Bloom's face on it.

"Hey everyone, I'm going to show you my baby room," Perry said before walking into the hot pink-walled nursery. The "Smile" singer giggled and squealed as she showed off baby outfits displayed on the wall, a colorful mobile, a large, white crib and some fun lights.

Perry, who was wearing a rainbow polka dot dress, then put her laptop down to show her fans some of her baby girl's clothes. The "American Idol" judge fawned over the onesie that featured a collage of photos of her husband-to-be.

Perry's livestream came just a few days after Bloom shared his excitement about becoming a girl dad.

"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," said Bloom, 43, during a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last week. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling I think is right around there."

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you'll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy — PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020 @perrylegion

Bloom said his 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is "excited" to have a baby sister. Flynn also has two half-brothers: Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, who are Kerr's sons from her marriage to Evan Spiegel.

"I've got a 9-year-old boy. He's got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he's excited too," Bloom said of Flynn. "It's exciting times."

The actor also recently spoke to Hello! Magazine, revealing that he and Perry have decided on a hospital. However, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said they aren't opposed to other birthing options.

"We're taking it day by day," he said of Perry, who is due any day. "We have a hospital picked out, but every other option is on the table, because it needs to be. Katy's sister had home births and it's not something she’s afraid to do if she needs to. We just have to see how things pan out."

Perry first revealed she and Bloom were expecting in the music video for her song "Never Worn White" back in March. Toward the end of the love song, the "Firework" singer unveiled her growing baby bump.

