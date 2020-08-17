Michael Costello Hits Back After Lala Kent & Savannah Chrisley Slam Designer Over Kylie Jenner Post

Getty

The two reality stars made their own claims about Costello after he went after Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

Michael Costello has clearly lost his patience with reality stars, calling out Kylie Jenner and hitting back at criticism levied against him by both Lala Kent and Savannah Chrisley.

The social media battle began last week, when Costello called out Jenner for not giving designers enough credit for her looks on social media. After she thanked Olivier Rousteing for a birthday dress last Wednesday, Costello jumped into her comments to ask her to do more for others.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Thank you Oliver for the perfect bday dress. And thank you to the no name designers who work tirelessly around the clock on custom looks who she won't tag , mention or @ ... Unless it's paid," he wrote.

"And thank you to the glam team who always gets tagged no matter what," he went on. "This post has nothing to do with me as Kylie only wears something from me once a year and I'm lucky if I get a decent pic to post. No shade to any of her team who styles her and no shame to the glam team. Even though we know you can not wait to unfollow me and drag me for filth!"

"It's sad that designers work so so so so hard on these opportunities to dress these gorgeous popular women and they only tag the major high end designers like Oliver but forget about the other ones," he added.

Jenner has yet to respond to his comments, but both Kent and Chrisley went off on Costello on their own pages.

"What a clown. This dude. I literally blew him up to make my custom wedding dress - he would have gotten all the 'tags & @'s' he's talking about," Kent wrote on a since-expired Story. "But I never heard back from him ... why? Because I'm not 'big enough.' So cool out, Costello -- you do the same sh-t."

Costello then shared a screen shot of what appears to be a text between him and Kent's wedding planner, adding, "You wanted us to dress you and we passed. You didn't want to buy anything we also confirmed an appointment for you and it was a no show! Why are you complaining a whole year later? God bless."

The "Vanderpump Rules" star said the text only proved her point, writing, "You passed on me just like Kylie Jenner passes on you. Get over it."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Savannah then inserted herself into the drama on Saturday, sharing a photo from a red carpet she claims Costello wouldn't dress her for.

"Y'all... Designer Michael Costello is currently bashing @kyliejenner for not giving credit to certain designers. And then @lalakent came forward saying Michael refused to dress her because she wasn’t 'famous enough," she wrote in her caption. "And HE DID THE SAME THING TO ME FOR AN NBC EVENT!! Wouldn't dress me because I just wasn't famous enough for him. It's truly so sad. But then @waltercollection dressed me in this gorgeous design and made me feel so much better!!"

Costello jumped into her comments, multiple times, to hit back.

"You look beautiful honey. I have nothing to say about you because i do not know you at all we have never met and you never reached out to me to get a 'NO' but dig a little deeper Walter was my best friend and use to work for me for 3 years," he wrote. "Like i said get the facts straight. Not everyone should expect something for free if they are on a reality show. Had i known you personally and you followed me and reached out things could have been different but we are not Friends and do not know each other on that level, there is no reason why you should feel entitled for me to dress you or make something for free for you or Lala."

"It doesn't matter how famous any one is all of my high profile clients respect me and my work and come to me when they have a vision and budget," he added. "God bless."

"I need nothing for FREE nor have I ever asked anyone to do anything for me for free," Chrisley replied. "Being famous has more to do with making your brand Famous because the people you dress are YOUR success and I applaud you for that!"

She claimed she spoke to his "sister or cousin," who told her she "wasn't famous enough to dress." He saw that comment and said it proved she never spoke with him directly, adding that they never turn down paying clients and would only turn away someone looking for a free dress "if our showroom staff are booked on paying clients."

"This has nothing to do with your level of fame ... as a business woman yourself, I'm sure you understand that our staff has to eat," he added. "No amount of free dresses given to celebrities for 'exposure' can help my staff (who are mostly elderly women) pay rent, car mortgage and more."

He then asked her to take this feud offline and speak with him directly should she have more to say. "I know your not a mean person," he added, " You are simply trying to defend your friend but you are creating a narrative that is simply not true."