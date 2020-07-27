Lala Kent Explains Why She Deleted All Her Randall Emmett Posts: 'I'm Petty'

Getty

"I mean, I have this dude's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."

Lala Kent made headlines Sunday when she deleted all Instagram posts with fiancé Randall Emmett.

The 30-year-old took to the photo-sharing app on Monday to explain her decision and clarified, "Y'all we didn’t break up."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I'm petty- so when he pisses me off his photos go to the archive... then I re-add them," The "Vanderpump Rules" star confessed. "I mean, I have this dude's name tattooed on my arm. He's stuck with me."

On Sunday afternoon Kent shared on her Instagram Story that she made her "life a mess", leading fans to worry about a potential breakup.

Lala wrote: "Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it," the Bravo star continued. "My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task."

On the same day, Emmett posted a picture on Instagram of Kent and his daughters, London and Rylee, who he shares with ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

He captioned the photo of Kent lying on a bed with his kids: "Family ❤️ happy time together."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kent's actions took place two days after she celebrated "1 year and 9 months 2 days" of sobriety earlier last week.

She wrote: "It’s been awhile since I’ve posted about sobriety. It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober... I got me sober."

"I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor," Lala continued. "I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice. I see addiction in front of me often- but it isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She concluded her post on Instagram saying, "It’s my job to pray for them and take a moment of silence for the alcoholic who still suffers. And when someone comes to me asking for help, I offer my ear & knowledge, and point them in the direction that was pointed to me. #1year9months2days."

The reality star and the 49-year-old movie producer got engaged in September 2018. The couple were planning to say "I do" in April of this year, but had to postpone their nuptials because of the pandemic.