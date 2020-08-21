Miley Cyrus & 23 Other Celebrities Who Revealed When They Lost Their Virginity

Getty

From first loves to one night stands, these celebs opened up about how old they were when they lost their virginity

When it comes to losing your virginity, the experience may not quite be like what's in the movies. Whether your first time was a little weird or you lucked out with a rom-com moment, it's guaranteed to leave you with a lasting memory.

Sharing these private memories can sometimes be a little awkward, but quite a few celebrities have no problem dishing about their sex lives. Celebs like Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry opened up about how old they were for their first time and what the experience was like.

Here's what 24 celebrities had to say about losing their virginity.

1. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus recently revealed that she lost her virginity to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth when she was 16.

"I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16...but I ended up marrying the guy. I lied and said he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser," Miley revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

2. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian revealed she lost her virginity at age 15, telling Oprah Winfrey, "When I did want to have sex the first time I was almost 15...I was like, 'I think I'm going to, or I want to,' and she [Kris] was like, 'OK, so this is what we're going to do, we're going to put you on birth control,' and she was, like, really open and honest with me."

3. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says that she lost her virginity when she was 14 and it was a pretty intense experience.

“I had started having sex with my boyfriend and the sex and the emotions didn’t feel enough. I was no longer a little girl. In a moment of wanting to feel closer to my boyfriend I grabbed a knife and cut him. He cut me back. We had an exchange of something and we were covered in blood, my heart was racing,” she told OK.

4. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas explained that he lost his virginity when he was 20, telling Vulture, "I did other stuff before then, but I was sexually active at 20. I'm glad I waited for the right person, because you look back and you go, 'That girl was batshit crazy. I'm glad I didn't go there.'"

5. Katy Perry

Katy Perry reportedly lost her virginity at age 16 in the front seat of a Volvo sedan while listening to Jeff Buckley’s album Grace. “Love that record so much,” she told GQ.

6. Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort was 14 and admits that he wasn’t sure how to do things, telling Elle, "I had no clue what I was doing, and neither did the girl. I didn't even make the lighting good. That'd be one thing I'd do differently. It was, like, fluorescent, bright bedroom light, like, over the covers."

7. Megan Fox

Megan Fox says she lost her virginity to her first boyfriend at 17. "I've had plenty of awkward sex, but that first time was not awkward. I was in love with him, and it was nice,” she told Cosmopolitan.

8. Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima waited until she was 27 and married to now ex-husband, Marko Jaric.

9. Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher was 15 when he lost his virginity and thought it went so badly, he wanted a redo! "I was 15. It was out in the woods with a girl I had just met who my buddy set me up with. The whole thing lasted two seconds. It was really awkward. Two years later, I had sex with her again just to show her the first performance was a fluke and I'd gotten better," Kutcher told Details in 2008.

10. George Clooney

George Clooney told Rolling Stone he was 16, adding, "Young, very young, too young.”

11. Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian lost her virginity at 14 and, unfortunately, it was a traumatic experience.

"My situation was not a good situation. I was 14 years old and dating an 18-year-old boy, which now I look back and think it's disgusting, but then I thought I was really cool … Basically, I got pressured into having sex. I wasn't ready. I barely knew my own body," Khloe told HLN.

12. Chris Martin

Coldplay's Chris Martin says he was 22 when he lost his virginity, telling The Standard, "There were religious issues and s--t like that. Also confidence. I had a tricky time with girls. I got trapped in the friendship tip many, many times."

13. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp revealed he was 13, around the time he found himself on the path of destructive activities. "I lost my virginity somewhere around age 13. I did every kind of drug there was by 14, swiped a few six-packs, broke into a few classrooms, just to see what was on the other side of that locked door," Johnny told Rolling Stone.

14. Tamera Mowry-Housely

Tamera Mowry-Housely chose to wait until she was 29 and then decided to stay celibate until marriage. "I don't know how to explain this. I'm religious, so I waited until I was 29 to lose my virginity. You may not understand this [but] I did it, then I felt guilty, then I became celibate until I got married,” she told HOT 97.

15. Chris Evans

Chris Evans says he was 17 or 18 when he lost his virginity explaining to Esquire, "1999 was one of the best years of my life." He later told Seth Meyers, "I raced home and I [told my mom], 'I did it! I don't know what I was doing, but I think I did it!'"

16. Kit Harrington

Kit Harrington didn't specify other than he was a teenager, telling Elle, "It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young."

17. Colton Hayes

Colton Hayes says he lost his virginity twice at age 13 -- once to a girl and once to a guy.

"13. I've never said that before. The girl was two years older than me, and the guy was about 16. I was still in the 8th grade, I think...Everyone participated. It was a real first time. It was exciting...It wasn’t a three-way. It was separate instances," Colton said on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show.

18. Ian Somerholder

Ian Somerholder was also 13 when he lost his virginity. "[I lost my virginity at] 13...it was fun! [The girl was] 16...I had an older brother, my brother was seven years older than me, he was quite a Casanova...He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time, and...I would go outside and I would watch, and I learned a lot!" Ian told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show.

19. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba says she lost her virginity to her ex-fiancé, Michael Weatherly, who she started dating when she was 18.

"It just didn't work out. I was so young, 18, when I started dating him. I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with, because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like shit. So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn't just going to leave me,” she told Cosmopolitan.

20. Chris Brown

Chris Brown told the Guardian that he was eight-years-old when he lost his virginity to a girl who was 14 or 15. "Yeah, really. Uh-huh. It's different in the country,” Chris said.

21. Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham was a sophomore in college and wrote in Rookie, "I didn’t tell him I was a virgin, just that I hadn’t done it 'that much.' It hurt a little more than I’d expected but in a different way...Afterwards we lay there and talked, and I could tell he was a really nice person. I commended myself for making a healthy, albeit hasty, partner choice. I really couldn’t wait to tell my mom."

22. Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan was a senior in high school, making him about 17 or 18.

"I think I lost my virginity pretty late. I was a senior in high school. I mean, that's late, right? I don't know. By today, probably ancient. But I did at the Time Hotel in Times Square. That's where I lost it. I actually had told her that I wasn't a virgin....Years later I actually told her, 'No, I didn't,'" Sebastian said on "The Drop-In with Will Malnati" podcast.

23. Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert opened up about losing his virginity on "E! True Hollywood Story," sharing "I lost my virginity at 21, and it was to a man — not a woman. And it wasn't very good. Sometimes it takes a little while to learn how to do that correctly."

24. Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson waited until her wedding night at age 22. In her autobiography "Open Book," Jessica wrote, "I'd built up this anticipation in my mind that the first time I had sex with my husband had to be this transcendent experience where the heavens parted. What I didn’t know then is that everyone’s first time is awkward, and that is part of it. And that it’s OK, but at the time, it’s tough to understand."