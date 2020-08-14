Miley Cyrus Says She Lied to Liam Hemsworth About Losing Her Virginity

Getty

"It was a lie that I held onto for 10 years."

Miley Cyrus said she lied about her sexual experience to her ex husband Liam Hemsworth when they first began dating.

During her recent appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," the 27-year-old pop star revealed she lost her virginity to Liam, whom she met on the set of 2010's "The Last Song" and married in 2018.

"I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16," Miley confessed. "But I ended up marrying the guy, so that's pretty crazy."

However, the "Wrecking Ball" singer told her beau she wasn't a virgin as to keep up appearances.

"I lied and said that he wasn't the first so I didn't seem like a loser," she explained. "He said, 'Oh, who have you had sex with,' and I couldn't think of anyone, so I just made somebody up that I knew but we had never actually had sex before."

But the person she named ended up marrying one of Liam's buddies, which caused Miley to confess.

"[Hemsworth's] friend ended up marrying him and then it was like, 'Oh now my friend is marrying someone you've hooked up with?'" she said. "So then, when I was like 24, I had to say that I lied when I was 16. It was a lie that I held onto for, like, 10 years."

When the pair split almost a year after their wedding, Miley said she was met with an incredible amount of online criticism.

"I feel like as a woman I was villainized for moving on and I really feel like that isn't acceptable," she explained.

The "Hannah Montana" star went on to say her recent split with Cody Simpson was amicable.

"For right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be," she explained. "Like everybody else at this age, we're just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives."

"And so, don't make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we're getting pizza. We've been friends for 10 years, and we're going to continue to be friends. Just don't make it something that it is not."