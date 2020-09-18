How Erika Jayne Really Feels About Denise Richards Quitting RHOBH

Getty

Erika also gave her pick for Denise's replacement.

The dust has barely settled since Denise Richards announced she was leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but Erika Jayne is ready to kick up some more.

During Thursday's episode of Daily Pop, the "Painkllr" singer was asked about Denise denying she talked trash about the other Housewives and her claims she never had sex with Brandi Glanville -- claims Brandi made during an appearance on the reality show.

"I think the most frustrating part about all of this was that Denise could not even acknowledge what was said on camera," Erika began, referencing the confessional where Denise admitted she had said worse things about Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave then she had been accused of saying. "So it's kind of like irrefutable evidence. And then just, 'I didn't say that,'. But it's on camera!"

Erika then took umbrage with the fact that Brandi wasn't allowed on the reunion to hash out the issues between her and Denise.

"Had it been any other Housewife in that situation, Brandi would've been seated right there to confront her," she said to host Justin Sylvester. "But she wasn't -- it puts us in a weird place -- and you know this game better than me, Justin -- so when the Brandi thing comes to light, we as a cast have to talk about it. And we're dragged into it."

"Now you're taking Brandi, who's an important piece of this story for months now, and you're not letting her speak?" Erika continued. "And I just feel like had it been any other woman, Brandi would've been there."

When the news broke last week that Denise was quitting "RHOBH" after two seasons, Erika had a more succinct response. She posted a "Small Wonder" meme of annoying neighbor Harriet getting a door slammed in her face with the caption, "Bye."

On the Daily Pop episode, however, the entertainer appeared to consider where Denise was coming from after a season full of high drama.

"You know, everybody internalizes this show differently," Erika remarked. "I would've liked to see her stay, but she has to do what's right for her and her family."

She also wondered if Denise might have found the free flowing format of the show difficult as an actress.

"There's no stop and start. There’s no script," Erika explained. "You're talking off the top of your head. Everything is up for grabs. Everything will and can be used. And you have to be able to live in that space. And there's no protection from production or the network or your friends or, you know, anyone."

"Everybody looks bad," she added. "Everybody takes a hit. Everybody stumbles, and there's no retakes, really."

But Erika isn't lamenting the loss of Denise too much, as she revealed her pick for the "Wild Things" star's replacement for "RHOBH."

"Come on down Kris Jenner!"

