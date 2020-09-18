Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Recreate 'Fast Times' Flirty Fantasy Sequence During All-Star Table Read

CORE

Shia LaBeouf steals the show, going all in as Sean Penn's Jeff Spicoli, delivering his (memorized) lines shirtless inside a truck while smoking -- now that's method table reading!

Who knew a table read could be so much fun? While all eyes might have been on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston as they shared one very memorably steamy scene from "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," it was Shia LaBeouf who stole the show.

The actor went all in taking on the role made famous by Sean Penn in the 1982 film. Shia's stoner Jeff Spicoli was openly smoking, hanging out shirtless in a truck as he delivered all of his lines. It even looked as if Shia had his lines memorized -- when he chose to stick to them -- as opposed to the others reading from their scripts.

Another highlight was Morgan Freeman, perfectly cast as the narrator. His description of that flirty fantasy sequence brought to life by Brad and Jennifer was both slightly hot itself, and brilliantly hilarious -- neither Julia Roberts nor Jimmy Kimmel could get through that scene in one piece.

Penn assembled this all-star cast, which included Matthew McConaughey, John Legend, Henry Golding, Ray Liotta and Dane Cook, to help raise money for his humanitarian organizations CORE (Covid testing and relief) and REFORM Alliance (criminal justice reform).

While there was fun to be had throughout the event, which has already raised more than $50,000, the most hilariously awkward moment had to be when Aniston's Linda Barrett was the sexual fantasy of Pitt's Brad Hamilton ... and then walked in on him ... ahem.

Making it even more awkward, though neither seemed to flinch, was that Aniston was having to call him Brad per the script. It certainly added a whole new layer to readings like, "Hi Brad, you know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

Fans tuning in to the live broadcast caught a cute exchange from Pitt and Aniston right at the top, greeting one another in particular among the large cast because, well, history. It was all very sweet and a lot of fun and fans were eating up every bit of it.

Chrissy Teigen made a surprise cameo at the top, dropping in on hubby John Legend as if she had no idea what was going on. And Julia Roberts was here for how incredible she looked on a "nothing to do" day.

You can see all the fun moments from the table read in the full video above -- and it is funny in whole new ways even beyond the original (Freeman's narration is another level of hilarity) -- and check out the reactions of fans who were loving every awkward moment of it.

