Chrissy Teigen Just Accidentally Revealed Gender of Baby #3

"No fires and no one shot in the dick," she tweeted after her slip.

While gender reveals have gotten dangerously ambitious of late, Chrissy Teigen just went the complete opposite route -- accidentally announcing she's expecting a boy on Instagram.

In a series of posts to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Teigen opened up about being on bed rest when she unexpectedly dropped the news.

"My placenta sucks. It's always been the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna, with Miles it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him," she began. "I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge, but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early, Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times."

"It's super weak. It's so weird because the baby's really really healthy, he's big," she continued. "He's probably ..."

Realizing what she had just said, she covered her mouth in shock and said, "I'm stupid." With that, she moved on with her medical update.

"Yeah, so it's growing beautifully, everything's good, I'm feeling good, but my placenta's really, really weak," she continued. "It's causing me to really bleed a lot. So, basically, it's just pretty high risk and this poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. I'm on complete and total don't get out, except to pee pee, bed rest."

The baby boy will be the third child and second son for Teigen and husband John Legend. The two are parents Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.