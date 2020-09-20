2020 Emmy Awards: The Most Viral Moments of the Night

ABC

The virtual event will certainly be unlike we've ever seen before.

While the 2020 Emmy Awards aren't the first award show to go down during the pandemic, they're certainly the biggest so far.

This year's event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who will be at the Staples Center for most of the evening. As for the celebrity presenters, nominees and winners, they'll almost all be appearing from the comfort of their own homes. The Television Academy hooked all the nominees up with camera kits, sending out 130 cameras to 10 different countries and 120 different cities around the world.

And while we're used to seeing celebrities dressed to the nines on the red carpet, there isn't one this year -- and the stars involved weren't given any sort of dress code for the event. That means we could get a good mix of traditional glam mixed with loungewear and pajamas throughout the evening. The Academy is even sending people in hazmat suits around Los Angeles to hand out trophies to some of the winners.

Going into the event, HBO's "Watchmen" picked up the most nominations of any project -- with 26 total. Close behind was "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" with 20, "Succession" and "Ozark" with 18 apiece and "The Mandalorian" with 15. "Schitt's Creek" also did really for its final season, picking up 15 nominations as well.

Stay tuned for the night's most viral moments below.

Jimmy Kimmel's Intro to a Fake Audience

"Welcome to the 'Pand-Emmys!'"



"Television is there for you. The world may be terrible but TV has never been better." - @jimmykimmel opens up the 2020 #Emmys. https://t.co/pntfV2hzyR pic.twitter.com/tzNftnoINS — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020 @GMA

Jimmy Kimmel hit the stage as host, welcomed by a totally packed and uproarious audience, filled with stars. That, of course, was all a lie. The audience reactions were all made up of file footage from previous ceremonies. It waited until the very end of his monologue for that big reveal.

"Welcome to the Pand-Emmys. It's great to finally see people again. Thank you for risking everything to be here. Thank me for risking everything to be here," he began. "You can't have a virus without a host."

"Why are we having an award show in the middle of a pandemic? And what the hell am I doing here?" he then asked. "This is the year they decide they have to have a host?"

"It might seem frivolous and unnecessary to do this during a global pandemic ... but you know what else feels frivolous and unnecessary?" he asked. "Doing it every other year. But it's fun and right now do we need fun."

After saying it's been a year of "division, injustice, disease, Zoom school, disaster and death," Kimmel brought up how television was the friend we all needed in quarantine. The world may be terrible, but TV has never been better."

"Watchmen is a superhero show, but it also feels very real. It's a very realistic show, except for the part where anyone in Oklahoma is wearing a mask," he then cracked. "Isn't Watchmen what Jerry Falwell Jr. was into?"

Then, the lights in the Staples Center came up, finally showing the empty stands.

"Of course I'm here all alone, of course we don't have an audience," he said. "This isn't a MAGA rally, it's the Emmys." As he showed some of the seats had cardboard cutouts in them, nominee Jason Bateman proved he was actually in the house. After being told he had to laugh at all of Kimmel's jokes if he stayed, he left the building. Jimmy then orchestrated his own standing ovation from the "crowd."

the audience is ... footage from previous years right? — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 21, 2020 @hunteryharris

The Emmys cutting to audience reaction from previous years is kind of creepy for some reason? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 21, 2020 @yashar

The fake audience clips mixed with the mechanical laugh track... this is too haunted, even for Halloween season. #Emmys — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 21, 2020 @feistyfrank

Awkward presenter banter with no nervous/embarrassed laughter from the audience is delightfully heinous, I'm obsessed with it. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 21, 2020 @kpfallon

Jennifer Aniston Put Out a Fire, Live

Catherine O’Hara wins the first Emmy of the night for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Schitt’s Creek"! https://t.co/tH3sYrGN8B #Emmys pic.twitter.com/23iosAydaR — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020 @GMA

"The Morning Show" star and nominee Jennifer Aniston was the first presenter of the evening, actually appearing in-person at the Staples Center to join Kimmel on stage.

Before naming the nominees, the two decided "burning all the germs" off the envelope was the way to go -- so they covered it in Lysol and lit it on fire, leaving Aniston to put it out with a fire extinguisher. People were impressed.

Jennifer Aniston really just put out a whole fire on live TV #Emmys pic.twitter.com/xraY90ojRH — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 21, 2020 @BuzzFeed

Jennifer Aniston is all of us trying to stop 2020 from being worse. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/VtZuhxqsYr — Matthew Smith (@MattSmithKIRO7) September 21, 2020 @MattSmithKIRO7