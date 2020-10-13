Kelly Clarkson Says Kids Are In Therapy Amid Divorce: 'Everyone's Sad'

Instagram

"I definitely want to do it right."

Kelly Clarkson is putting her children first amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In an interview with Extra on Monday, the singer, 38, gave an update on how her children are coping with the split, revealing they have been going to therapy.

"It's just one day when you're like, 'Wow, this has forever changed and it's not just my heart has changed, there's other little hearts, too,'" she said of her and Blackstock's kids: 6-year-old daughter, River, and 4-year-old son, Remington.

"I have a really great family and friends that are there for me," she continued, explaining why she decided to be so open about her divorce. "I think the difficult thing for me is that it's a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore."

Clarkson added, "We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists because we want to do it right. I definitely want to do it right. Everyone's sad and it's okay to be sad."

On June 4, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, 43, after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents. The Grammy winner is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children. (Clarkson also helped raise Blackstock's teenage children from a previous relationship: Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.)

During the season premiere of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last month, the "Piece by Piece" singer opened up about her divorce, saying she "definitely didn't see anything coming that came." While Clarkson addressed the split, she said she doesn't plan on sharing many details as her kids are her primary focus at the moment.

"I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything, but in this case I will talk a little bit here and there about it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because, you know, I'm a Mama Bear and my kids come first," she explained.

Although Clarkson didn't go into more detail on her show, she said she will "definitely" be diving into the topic through her music. According to the "Because of You" singer, it was her mother who first taught her that she could express some of those emotions that were too hard to talk about through a pen.

"I probably won’t speak about it too much, but you will definitely will hear it musically, probably. That’s how I became a songwriter," Clarkson explained. "Music's always been my outlet to help me get through difficult times."

