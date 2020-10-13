Offset Buys Daughter Kulture $8,000 Rolls Royce Car Seat

Instagram

Cardi B and Offset's little girl is already becoming accustomed to the good life.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the Migos rapper shared a picture of a luxury car seat customized by Rolls Royce, which he gifted to his precious daughter, two-year-old Kulture.

"Eight thousand dollar car seat and I bet it has peanut butter and jelly on it in 1 week 😂," Offset captioned the post.

The chic custom safety accessory was crafted in a caramel color seat with Kulture's name stitched in cursive under the Rolls Royce logo.

Back in July, Offset proved the doting dad once again, as he treated his little princess to another extraordinary present; a pink Hermès Birkin bag for her second birthday.

"Late is better then never I Birkin my baby," he wrote alongside a video of himself handing the gift over to Kulture, who was dressed as a pink fairy.

At the time, some followers took to the comment section to criticize Offset for spoiling his daughter with such lavish gifts. But Cardi B wasn't having any of the naysayers, as she slammed them on her own Instagram.

"When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s--t, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'" the "WAP" rapper said. "Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets."

"And if I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid's having the same same," Cardi B continued. "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they would be outside in diapers. No. 'Cause if I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s---t. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She gonna match Mommy."

Meanwhile, the estranged couple seem to be on good terms after Cardi B filed for divorce last month.

Over the weekend, the pair were seen canoodling in all kinds of Instagram Stories while celebrating Cardi B's 28th birthday in Las Vegas.