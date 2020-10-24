18 of TikTok's Funniest Halloween Costume Fails

Halloween costumes don't always go according to plan...
Creating your own Halloween costume is a difficult feat and it's even more of a challenge when you're a parent trying to bring your child's idea to life. Things don't always turn out how they're envisioned…
Leading up to the Halloween season, many TikTok users have been taking a look back at their childhood costumes gone wrong. From "E.T." to Barbie to gumball machines, there's no doubt a lot of work went into these costumes, except they took a slightly different turn than expected.
Now that they're now able to laugh at their slight outfit misfortune, these TikTok users are sharing their most hilarious and cringe-worthy Halloween getups.
Here are some of the best Halloween costume fails from TikTok...
1. A "Twilight" costume you definitely haven't seen before:
2. Why be one Jonas Brother when you can be all three?
3. Barbie but with a slightly creepy twist:
4. E.T. goes to preschool:
5. Bubbles from the "Powerpuff Girls" got heavy handed with her makeup:
6. These twins "paired" up for their footwear related costume:
7. Taking One Direction fandom to new levels:
8. Flamingo costumes aren't quite as majestic as the real thing:
9. This "Toy Story" costume took center stage at the school assembly:
10. This gumball machine costume wasn't as cute as this TikToker hoped:
11. A bunny that may give you nightmares:
12. A lollipop that's more terrifying than expected:
13. Another bird costume gone wrong:
14. This TikToker got more of a trick than a treat in her "juicy" costume:
15. Okay, bird costumes are probably a bad idea:
16. A "Minion" that's a little too realistic:
17. Perry the Platypus may have had some trouble with his secret agent duties in this outfit:
18. Identifying this Pokemon character may be a little difficult: