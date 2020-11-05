Khloe Kardashian Responds to Critic Saying Her Family Hasn't Used Their Influence to 'Push the Vote'

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at a critic who accused her family of not using their platform to get people to vote for the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Twitter to talk about the election.

"I haven't slept, not for a minute!! Anxiety on a 10 10 10," Khloe tweeted, discussing her nerves as the country waits for the results of the election.

"I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections," she continued in another tweet. "Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 mins of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to."

A Twitter user then called out Khloe, claiming she and her family haven't used their platform to encourage people to vote.

"Not being funny, but you Ana [sic] your family are huge influencers and I haven't seen any of you try and push the vote!" the critic tweeted.

In response, Khloe wrote, "My family &I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms. we have been posting for weeks/weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."

Some members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have, in fact, urged fans to get out and vote, including Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Amid the ongoing election count on Thursday, Kim joined many members of Hollywood in the call for every single vote to be accounted for.

"Waiting is hard, but democracy is worth waiting for," Kim tweeted. "#CountEveryVote"