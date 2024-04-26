Why Famke Janssen Is Happy NOT Appearing In 'Boy Kills World' Fight Scenes (Exclusive)

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions / TooFab

The 59-year-old actress also reveals whether she has seen Hugh Jackman's new suit in Deadpool & Wolverine and if she's in the film.

Famke Janssen is no stranger to an action flick, in fact she has been in some of the greatest action films of all time including GoldenEye and the X-Men franchise -- however, she's happy to lay low for the bloody action-thriller Boy Kills World.

TooFab exclusively spoke to Janssen and her costar Brett Gelman for their new film, in which Janssen plays Hilda Van Der Koy, the woman responsible for killing the family of the titular Boy, played by Bill Skarsgård.

While the film is filled with buckets of blood, exceptionally choreographed fight scenes and limbs flying across the screen, Janssen acts are more of a delegator as Van Der Koy -- and that's where Janssen prefers to be during this stage of her career.

"I mean, on GoldenEye, I broke several ribs. On Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,

broke another rib," she told TooFab. "So, I think I've done my, you know, I've injured myself so many times on sets because I want to give it my all, and I always do. And I do things that I shouldn't be doing, obviously."

"So, it's probably best that I wasn't part of any fight sequences in this one," she added.

When we mentioned she's more of a "boss bitch" in the film, throwing out orders around her, Janssen insisted that's how she like to "roll in life" off set too.

A few of Janssen's former X-Men cohorts are gearing up for the new Deadpool & Wolverine film, which sees Hugh Jackman finally suit up in a yellow, sleeveless getup like the comics.

"I've heard, but I haven't seen either one of them," Janssen told TooFab when asked whether she's seen the trailers for the film and what she thought of Jackman's new look.

"But I've only been asked for the last six months if I'm in Deadpool, and I am not. So, there you have it," Janssen insisted.

Duly noted. Sorry MCU fans, it doesn't look like Jean Grey / Phoenix will be back in the upcoming film, despite her cameos in 2013’s The Wolverine and 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

However, Janssen hasn't totally closed the door on her reprising the role completely, telling ComicBook, her returns "were all surprises that I never anticipated."

As well as Janssen and Skarsgård, Boy Kills World also stars Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Isaiah Mustafa (It: Chapter Two), and Andrew Koji (Warrior).