Watch Matthew McConaughey's Kids Sing Him Happy Birthday in Sweet Video

Getty/Instagram

"A beautiful alarm clock I had today," McConaughey captioned the clip.

Matthew McConaughey's received the cutest wake-up call on his 51st birthday.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet video montage that featured his children -- Via, 10, Levi, 12, and Livingston, 7, -- singing "Happy Birthday."

"a beautiful alarm clock I had today," McConaughey captioned the clip, which appears to have been filmed when the kids were younger.

The "Dallas Buyers Club" actor's wife, Camila Alves, shared the adorable video on her Instagram and also wished her husband and "amazing human" a happy birthday as well.

"I know we are all on the election right now but this was a good alarm clock the morning after Election Day celebrating the amazing human that @officiallymcconaughey is!!!!" Alves wrote alongside the video. "Yes, it is his birthday today! Happy birthday my love! Watch the video to the end what my daughter said is how I feel sometimes! 😂😂 And let's all stay calm and find new ways to unite for our future."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last month, McConaughey spoke to People about parenting during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing that his kids have been exploring new hobbies.

"They have doubled down on their hobbies, creative things and parts of themselves I don't think they would have leaned into if they were back in school," he explained. "One of the assets of this COVID quarantine is they've been forced to be more self-reliant. They've been forced to create their way out of their boredom."

"They’re becoming pretty good storytellers," McConaughey continued. "Our youngest one will come fill us in: 'Oh, I’m on chapter two ...' Vida really likes to paint and draw and loves graphic novels. ... For Levi it' probably more music. Basically, he came out of the womb knowing a minor from major key on the piano. In the last six months, he really got into listening to composers, and he now can listen to a movie and tell you, 'Oh, that's Hans Zimmer,' or 'That’s John Williams,' which is really cool."