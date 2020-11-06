Viral Election-Themed Avengers: Endgame Video Is Making Some Stars Emotional

Marvel/Twitter

Some have found the clip utterly ridiculous, as others have reacted in earnest.

Democrats, Assemble!

That's the rallying cry in a truly wild new fan edit of the climax of "Avengers: Endgame," one which dropped online today with an Election twist.

The footage shows a final showdown between Joe Biden's Captain America and Donald Trump's Thanos, with Cap getting much-needed backup from every Avenger imaginable at the last second.

Stepping in for Anthony Mackie as Falcon is Kamala Harris, whose "Excuse me, Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking" is heard over Biden's ear-piece before Doctor Strange's portals start to open around him.

The first to emerge: Stacey Abrams as Okoye, Barack Obama as Black Panther and Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as Shuri.

Also among the cameos: Bernie Sanders as Doctor Strange, Pete Buttigieg as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Beto O'Rourke as the Guardians of the Galaxy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Captain Marvel, Nancy Pelosi as Wasp and Greta Thuberg in Gwyneth Paltrow's Rescue suit.

A few politicians who are no longer with us -- including John Lewis, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and John McCain -- lend a hand, as do mail-in ballots and, most random, Sean Connery.

Like we said, absurd, but that didn't stop it from being shared like crazy on Twitter -- where some stars have shared it with earnest emotion while others got in on the fun. It even got love from Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo.

See some of the reactions below:

Would watch the heck out of this movie. May have gotten a tad emotional at the end there... https://t.co/WyZUNnkaqF — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) November 6, 2020 @RachelBros

I don’t know who did this, but take a bow



pic.twitter.com/BQTVGbJA05 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 6, 2020 @jemelehill

God help me Rex, I actually cried. Like, got emotional.

What’s happening to me???? https://t.co/5R0ddY4NJi — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 6, 2020 @kathygriffin

I thought this might be cute but in fact it was INCREDIBLE. https://t.co/POAddRoJIy — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) November 6, 2020 @Allison_Tolman