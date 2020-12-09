Dionne Warwick Tells Wendy Williams to Stop Speaking Her Name

Getty

Don't even say a little prayer for her.

Dionne Warwick slammed Wendy Williams on Wednesday, telling the talk show queen to stop mentioning her by name.

The legendary singer, 79, took to her Twitter account to clap back at the TV host after Dionne heard through the grapevine that Wendy was talking smack during the most recent episode of "The Wendy Williams Show."

"A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me," Dionne began. "I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments."

In a follow-up tweet, the "That's What Friends Are For" songstress hinted that this wasn't the first time she had to lay down the law with Wendy.

"My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason," Dionne wrote. "I don't believe one has to be mean to get noticed."

TooFab reached out to Wendy for comment.

During the "Hot Topics" segment of her show, Wendy, 56, brought up the recent headlines about Dionne roasting rappers on Twitter.

My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason. I don’t believe one has to be mean to get noticed. (2/2) — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020 @_DionneWarwick

"When I say I'm the Dionne Warwick of talk, it's only because -- even though I'm not 79 like Dionne -- she has haters cause she's gone on to be a Twitter person now. She's never been involved with the twitter sphere. She's a beautiful woman."

"She doesn't like me though, I know she doesn't like me," Wendy continued with a smile. "She's a friend to the show cause she has something to promote and we're the social influences and she's smart. But once she's off the show, ya know, she's probably like, 'Bitch.' It's ok, Miss Warwick. It's ok."

Wendy went on to say critics don't believe Dionne is the author of her "funny tweets." While Dionne admitted her niece Brittani helps with her viral account, Wendy still had thoughts.

"I totally believe she is doing her own tweeting, but I think Brittany is her right hand," Wendy began, before insinuating marijuana may come into play before Dionne tweets. "Like after Aunt Dione does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud. Well, you remember a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey. Look, TSA stopped Aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found 11 pre-roll joints."

After explaining more about the incident at the airport, Wendy went on to imply Brittani helped Dionne out by lifting up the camera on a recent Dionne video to showcase a more pleasing angle.

"Cause we with big nostrils do not like this shot down here," Wendy explained, pretending to hold a camera below her face.

Wendy ended the segment by saying, "Aunt Dionne, we're only having fun with you, I love you. So now Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant, and I think that's a great thing."