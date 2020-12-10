How Dolly Parton Saved 9-Year-Old Child Actor's Life on Set Of Holiday Film

Getty

"She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'"

Dolly Parton is a real life guardian angel.

On a recent episode of "Inside Edition," 9-year-old actress Talia Hill -- who starred alongside Parton in the new Netflix film, "Christmas in the Square" -- revealed Parton's quick-thinking prevented a potential tragedy.

"We were on set and I was the hot chocolate station and they said, 'Go back to your beginning positions,'" Talia recalled. "There was a vehicle moving and I was walking and then somebody grabbed and pulled me back."

"I looked up and it was Dolly Parton!" she said. "I was like, surprised, I was like [gasp]."

"And she's like, 'Well, I am an angel, you know,'" Talia continued. "'Cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, 'I saved your life!'"

Talia's older brothers -- Tristian, 16, and Tyson, 13 -- also star in "Christmas in the Square," a holiday musical featuring original songs written by Parton.

"When you think of Dolly Parton, you are just like, 'It is Dolly Parton,' but when you actually see her you are like, 'Wow, it's Dolly Parton,' being in her presence lifts you," Tristian said of working with the country music icon. "She is so amazing."

"When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven," Talia added. "She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling."

"Christmas in the Square," which stars Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis more, is available now on Netflix.