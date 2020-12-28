17 Celebs Who Rock Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Instagram

Pulling off an ugly Christmas sweater isn't easy!

The holiday season just isn't complete without at least one ugly Christmas sweater. And when it comes to these festive looks, the more extreme, the better! Bells, lights, and garland only add to the holiday fun!

Over the years, there have been so many celebs who've gotten decked out in ugly sweaters. In fact, last December, Taylor Swift turned her birthday celebration into an ugly Christmas sweater party!

While there likely won't be any in-person ugly Christmas sweater parties this year, there's nothing stopping you from rocking one in your own home. Check out these celebrity sweaters to inspire your look for 2020!

Here are 15 celebs who totally nailed their ugly Christmas sweater look…

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In 2019, Taylor Swift hosted a celebrity studded birthday bash and there was a special dress code -- ugly Christmas sweaters! Taylor and friends like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid showed off their best looks.

"Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*," Taylor wrote on her Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last year, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins hosted their 12th annual ugly Christmas sweater party. "Didn't take many pics, didn't go to bed til 3am, didn't feel too hot waking up this morning but ohhh my goodness my heart is SO full 💚❤️," Lauren wrote on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kevin and Eniko Hart got decked out in matching Tipsy Elves sweaters and reindeer horns for a holiday party last year. "This was the ugliest it was gonna get," Eniko Hart captioned additional pics of the couple on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' Christmas sweater tradition began a few years ago when Hugh and Jake Gyllenhaal tricked Ryan into thinking he was attending a themed party. When he was the only one who showed up in a sweater, they decided to make it a tradition!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Christmas lover Meghan Trainor is not lacking holiday apparel in her wardrobe and chose to wear the perfect sweater to show off her growing baby bump.

Thank u @TheEllenShow 4 my ugly Christmas sweater! My dogs r tailing me because the popcorn keeps falling off ha! pic.twitter.com/Q6aX0KjJPU — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) December 21, 2013 @kellyclarkson

Way back in 2013, Kelly Clarkson was gifted an ugly sweater from Ellen DeGeneres which featured real popcorn. "My dogs r tailing me because the popcorn keeps falling off ha!" Kelly wrote on her Twitter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mindy Kaling got decked out in tinsel to celebrate the holidays with her family back in 2018, writing on Instagram, "You can never be overly decorated for the holidays🎄"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook had double the fun in a tandem Christmas sweater, which deemed Kaley "nice" and Karl "naughty." At the time, Kaley let fans know she was "really reeealllyyyy getting into the holiday spirit!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Claire Holt picked out an ugly Christmas sweater for a good cause! A few years back, she helped raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by teaming up with Kmart, who donated money each time someone snapped a photo in an ugly sweater.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

David Beckham kicked off the holiday season by paying tribute to "Game of Thrones" in a Jon Snow sweater. "It's official it's December... Let it snow Let it snow Let it snow ❄️," David wrote on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Katherine McNamara also did her part by contributing to Kmart's partnership St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "It's ugly sweater season!" Katherine wrote along with a boomerang in her sweater and lighted up hat.

In a sweater of epic proportions, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Niall Horan and Olly Murs shared one sweater for all four people! "Check out this tasty #festive4way," Olly wrote on his Twitter.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shay Mitchell and her partner Matte Babel got decked out in throwback holiday sweaters for their first Christmas card as parents. "HAPPY HOLIDAYS from our fam to yours... ❤️," Shay wrote along with the photo featuring her daughter Atlas.

Ozzy Osbourne chose a holiday sweater that was a nod to the controversial Christmas movie "Gremlins."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

When Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lance Bass attended the same holiday party a few years back, they had to snap a photo in their sweaters. "I think we might win the #uglysweater couple contest (is there one?) I ❤️ #sloths," Sarah wrote on her Insta.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Rob Dyrdek and his wife Bryiana, along with their two children, all matched in cute Tipsy Elves gingerbread men onesies. "If you need us, we'll be burning cookies, watching Christmas movies on repeat and wearing matching outfits all season long 🎄❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦," Bryiana wrote on her Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Robert Herjavec has loved ugly Christmas sweaters since Tipsy Elves appeared on "Shark Tank" and he invested in the company! He tried out their Santa suit jacket and shared a snap on Instagram, writing, "One of my favorite ( and most fun ) deals from @abcsharktank ."