Anti-Mask Protesters Invade LA Stores, Antagonize Customers

News By TooFab Staff |
Twitter

They claim to have a right not to wear masks on private property "because I'm American."

A group of anti-mask protesters caused havoc in a number of stores in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The group stormed a Ralph's in Century City before moving onto the Westfield Mall, trying to force their way into shops, shouting obscenities and goading customers into confrontations — sometimes successfully.

Videos posted on social media show the dozens-strong group parading through the grocery store, refusing to wear face coverings; one woman accused a shopper of hitting her, before chasing him down with a shopping cart and trying to ram him, and calling on her followers to avenge her.

She appears to cough at him, continuing to chase him around the store, screaming: "Someone hit him!" She attempts to claw his face and kick him, demanding as he leaves to the parking lot: "Somebody take care of him out there, come on patriots! Show him what's up."

"Go to China — this is America, you cannot tell us what to do," another woman in the group shouts after being challenged.

Another protester insists he's not wearing a mask "because I tested negative," calling those who are, "mask Nazis".

The group then moved on to Bloomingdales at Century City Mall; witnesses said LAPD officers eventually showed up but for the most part did not intervene.

Videos show the protesters carrying signs and chanting "no more masks" and "f--k Communist China", while many of the stores attempted to close their doors or block access. A scuffle broke out at the door of the Steve Madden store as the group attempted to force its way inside.

When asked by bystanders why they believe they have a right to enter private property and ignore the mandates, one protester is heard replying "because I'm American."

At one point, one incensed shopper — who claimed she was a doctor — screamed at the protesters that her father was in the hospital with Covid; their reply: "A lot of people are. People die, that's life. Your father's not special."

Per the LA Times, a police spokesperson could not confirm if there were any arrests.

To date Los Angeles County alone has recorded 819k cases of COVID-19, and 10,733 deaths.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.