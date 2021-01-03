Larry King Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized with COVID-19 for More Than a Week

Getty

The 87-year-old broadcast legend is reportedly at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles -- due to safety protocols, his three sons have been unable to visit him.

Broadcast legend Larry King is reportedly undergoing yet another health crisis, with a source close to his family telling CNN that King has been hospitalized for more than a week now at LA's Cedars Sinai Medical Center for COVID-19.

Safety protocols put in place at the hospital amid the latest surge in Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths mean that his three sons have reportedly been unable to see him during this time.

ABC News confirmed CNN's report, with a source telling the outlet, "Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ."

Covid is the latest in a series of recent health crises for King, who has suffered several heart attacks -- including a quintuple bypass surgery in 1987 -- lung cancer and angina. In May 2019, he suffered a debilitating stroke just weeks after heart surgery.

In 2020, King lost two of his adult children within a month of one another. 65-year-old Any passed from a heart attack followed shortly by 51-year-old Chaia, who died after a battle with lung cancer.

"Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child," King said at the time. As for his own life, King told People that he has "less of a fear of dying" at this stage of his life.

"It is what it is," he said. "I just want to keep working until the end. I'd like to die at work -- I'll retire right there." During his recovery from stroke, King often cited his desire to get back to work as a motivating factor toward regaining full speech and mobility.

King has remained active in his later years, continuing his signature interviews after 25 years on CNN's "Larry King Live" with both "Larry King Now" and "Politicking with Larry King." He even went viral for a recent interview with "Community" star Danny Pudi regarding their different ideas of luxury items.

Danny Pudi should’ve just done the whole interview as Abed to really dunk on Larry King tbh. ‘I’m on ducktales’ 💀😂



pic.twitter.com/ICFSbQ725l — Subu (@DinkinFlicka_FC) December 23, 2020 @DinkinFlicka_FC

As Pudi tossed out such luxury items as coffee and nice socks, King rebuffed those as truly legendary. When asked to name a luxury items, King cited a private jet to which Pudi hilariously responded, "Larry, I'm on 'DuckTales.'"

