Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Other TikTok Stars Under Fire For Trip to Bahamas During Pandemic

"Covid still exists. stop being selfish and stay home for f--k sake," wrote a critic.

The D'Amelio sisters are among a group of popular TikTok creators who are receiving backlash for going on a tropical vacation amid the worsening pandemic in the US.

According to the Instagram account TikTok Room, several Internet stars and influencers were spotted on a trip to the Bahamas. And fans were absolutely outraged, calling the TikTok stars "selfish."

As shown in photos and clips posted by TikTok Room on Monday, the group of TikTok celebs on the trip included Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, Noah Beck, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg, Madi Monroe, Bryant and more.

Monroe, 16, seemed to be the first TikTok star who was slammed for traveling during the pandemic. On Sunday, she shared a photo of herself in a first-class seat, with not a mask in sight.

"I'm on my way @bryant," she captioned the pic, tagging the TikTok photographer.

One day later, photos and videos emerged of Monroe, the D'Amelio sisters and the rest of the group posing with local fans in the Bahamas.

While the coronavirus might not be as much of a problem in the Bahamas -- and the group all appeared to be wearing masks -- fans ripped into the Internet personalities for setting a bad example by making it seem that traveling is okay despite warnings from public health experts.

In addition, it didn't go unnoticed that all of the TikTok stars were traveling from their homes in Los Angeles, which has become one of the country's coronavirus hot spots.

"Hey hey guess what! covid still exists. stop being selfish and stay home for f--k sake. ur putting ur life and others in danger. are you really that impatient and couldn't wait till the deathly pandemic is over?" a person commented on one of the TikTok Room's posts. "Please please just stay home it's so easy."

"It's all fun and games until they get covid and have nobody to blame but themselves. we're still in a pandemic," a user wrote and another added, "Influencers rly [sic] need to understand that people are f--king DYING."

A critic pointed out that, "LA is literally out of hospital beds?" and another person wrote in all caps, "WE ARE IN A PANDEMIC AND LA IS SUFFERING AND YOU GO TO THE BAHAMAS?? SHAME ON YOU TBH."

Several users pointed out that they were particularly disappointed in Charli, who is TikTok's most-followed creator.

"PLS CHARLI IM RLLY DISAPPOINTED," a person wrote, while another commented, "Charli I'm done defending you luv."

This came just a few days after YouTube and TikTok creator James Charles was criticized for filming holiday videos with a group of fellow Internet stars, including Charli and Dixie.

While most of the videos seemed to have been filmed outside, fans were angered that Charles was gathering with people outside his immediate household amid the stay-at-home order in Southern California. According to TikTok Room, Charles has since disabled comments on one of the clips.