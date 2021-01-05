Joy Behar Battles Meghan McCain on Second Day Back on The View: 'I Did NOT Miss You'

ABC

"That's like, so nasty," exclaimed McCain after Behar's remark.

It didn't take long for the fireworks between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar to go off again on "The View," in Meghan's first week back to the show following maternity leave.

While Monday's episode had its fair share of tense moments, it really boiled over again on Tuesday's show during a conversation about politics, of course.

Behar was explaining why she believes the Republican party is in trouble right now, before McCain interrupted her and laid out why she believed Joy's claims were "completely inaccurate" and Democrats were just as susceptible to division.

As Joy became more frustrated that she lost her time to speak to McCain, she exclaimed, "I was speaking! I was talking!"

Trying to be cute, McCain replied by saying, "This is why you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave, you missed me so much. You missed fighting with me."

"I did not. I did not miss you," Behar hit back, matter-of-factly. "Zero."

As Joy let out a little smirk, McCain told her, "Oh my god. That's so nasty. That's like, so nasty. I was teasing because you said something rude, really?"

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg tried to break it up, as McCain again called Joy "so rude" for her remarks. Goldberg interjected again, telling them both, "This is not the way to do it and I'm going to not become Whoopi and say, 'Sara, I'd like to hear from you right now."

The show then moved on, as Sara Haines shared her POV on the topic at hand.

On Twitter after the outburst, McCain got some backup from Fox News Channel meteorologist Janice Dean, who tweeted: "The first time I've watched @theview in months and @JoyVBehar tells @MeghanMcCain she don't miss her while on maternity leave when Meghan dared to disagree with her about conservatives. Stay classy, Joy."