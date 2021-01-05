Lil Nas X Releases Children's Book 'C Is For Country'

Getty

The music sensation says he needs help paying the rent, so please buy his book.

Lil Nas X is jumping back on his horse and taking the "Old Town Road" to the bank with the launch of his very first children's book named "C Is For Country."

In typical Nas fashion, the 21-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share the exciting news and wrote: "MY CHILDREN'S BOOK 'C IS FOR COUNTRY' IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT!"

MY CHILDREN’S BOOK “C IS FOR COUNTRY” IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT! pic.twitter.com/TwXccX7GKd — nope (@LilNasX) January 5, 2021 @LilNasX

"F is for fringe. And feathers. And fake fur. I love that for me," reads an illustrated Nas in a sneak peak from a page of the book. Another page shows Nas brushing his pony Panini, while the text reads, "P is for Panini. Night night, little pony."

Flipping to one of the last pages Nas says, "S is for swag. Just 'cause I'm going to bed doesn't mean I can't look good!" For the last preview it shows Nas posed up with his family as the text reads, "T is for thankful. I love my fam!"

Random House also revealed some of the text from the first few pages of the book: "A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start! B is for boots—whether they're big or small, short or tall. And C is for country."

"Join superstar Lil Nas X—who boasts the longest-running #1 song in history—and Panini the pony on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown," the publisher continued to describe the book on its website. "Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that's perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas's signature genre-blending style."

Within hours of its release the "Holiday" musician tweeted that the book had already reached the top 10 at number 8 across all kids books in the world.

For more information on "C Is For Country" and where to buy the book click here.

WE JUST HIT NUMBER 8 ACROSS ALL KIDS BOOKS IN THE WORLD! THANK U GUYS! pic.twitter.com/BAKudXf0lb — nope (@LilNasX) January 5, 2021 @LilNasX