Lil Nas X Reveals First Celebrity Crush During Ellen's Burning Questions

"My first celebrity crush was... ah can I say that?"
Lil Nas X is the latest star to sit in the hot seat for Ellen DeGeneres' "Burning Questions".
The 21-year-old rapper answered in quick-fire succession what he did the first time he got drunk, who was his first celeb crush, and what flavor he'd be if he were an ice cream.
"In a movie about me, my love interest would be played by me."
"The wildest thing a fan DM'ed me… I don't think that's appropriate."
"The first time I got drunk I think I just danced around in my family's basement."
And we know why you're reading this... you want to know who he crushed on. We can non-exclusively reveal it was the-one-and-only Usher.
Now go on and watch the video!