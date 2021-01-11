Six 'Armed and Dangerous' Inmates on the Loose in California After Escape Using Bedsheets

Merced County Sheriff's Office

Patrol officers didn't notice because they're not allowed to disturb prisoners' sleep.

Six inmates are on the loose in California after escaping a county jail using a homemade rope.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office revealed that just before midnight on Sunday night, staff discovered six prisoners were missing from their cells.

They realized the group had gained access to the roof and had scaled 20ft down the side of the building using a rope they had made themselves from bedsheets.

A task force is now hunting for the six individuals, who are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who spots them is asked to call 9-1-1, and not approach themselves.

All six are Hispanic males, aged between 19 and 22, and all but one are charged with violent felonies including murder and attempted murder. They are:

Fabian Cruz Roman, 22, from Los Banos, charged with murder.

Gabriel Frabcis Coronado, 19, from Atwater, charged with attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm, violation of probation.

Manuel Allen Leon, 21, from Vallejo, charged with assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evading peace officer – reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang, carrying a loaded firearm.

Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr, 21, from Planada, charged with attempted Murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm.

Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22, from Portland Oregon, charged with felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang, violation of probation.

Jorge Barron, 20, from Atwater, charged with violation of probation.

"They used that makeshift rope out of braided sheets and were able to come down of the side of that building," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, per ABC30.

He said new rules prevented patrol officers from checking on prisoners in case they disturbed their slumber.