TikToker Lovely Peaches Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Uploading Sick Videos (Exclusive Details)

TooFab Staff
She previously claimed she'd hired someone to rape Charli D'Amelio.

Lovely Peaches has been arrested for cruelty to animals.

The Tiktoker, real name Brittany Johnson, was booked in Georgia on Friday, after she allegedly posted videos of herself abusing her six-month-old puppy Max.

Furious followers contacted police and PETA after she filmed herself choking and kicking the dog, spraying perfume in its eyes and even hanging it by the neck from a coat hanger, Dexerto reported.

WARNING: Disturbing Content Below

Johnson had claimed on Instagram on Thursday that the dog had died; she had previously promised that if he did "I'll eat it on live for you guys."

But digging for evidence the pet was ok, one fellow TikToker shared a photo of the still alive Max being taken into police care.

As of Monday morning, Johnson's TikTok account has been shut down. TooFab has reached out for comment.

A spokesperson for DeKalb County Police Department confirmed to TooFab Johnson had been arrested after receiving a complaint about the abuse on social media.

"Until her case is concluded, she is not allowed to own or care for any animals," the spokesperson said. "Meanwhile, her Jack Russell Terrier was taken into custody by Animal Services, where it was examined by a veterinarian and Johnson voluntarily signed over custody."

No stranger to controversy, Johnson previously stirred up fury by falsely claiming to have abused her infant daughter Cora, sold her to sex traffickers, and even murdered her.

Last year she was banned from TikTok after claiming she'd hired a man to rape Charlie D'Amelio, and calling on her followers to help locate the teen.

Johnson circumvents her frequent bans across social media by simply opening duplicate accounts.

