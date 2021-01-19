Charli D'Amelio Shuts Down 'Lies' Her Parents Force Her To Post Online

Instagram

"People are really sick to make these allegations on a complete stranger to them," one follower commented.

Charli D'Amelio is not here for the haters, especially when they come at her family. Several TikTok users have speculated that the 16-year-old is forced to make videos by her parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio.

Responding to the allegations, D'Amelio addressed the issue in the comment section of one of her TikTok's and wrote: "I am so fortunate to have such amazing parents, and when people spread fake, hurtful and false rumors about my family, I have to put my foot down."

"I have an amazing dad and family who have never hurt or taken advantage of me, ever. Please stop spreading these lies," Charli pleaded. "If I am not in the mood to post, I don't. No one is forcing me. My parents care about my mental health more than anything."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time the D'Amelio's have dealt with false claims spreading online.