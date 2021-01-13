Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was Once Kidnapped at Gunpoint In Mozambique

YouTube

"They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere," she revealed.

Rebel Wilson opened up about a terrifying ordeal from her past in which she and a group of her female friends were held at gunpoint in Africa.

Appearing on Sky TV's "Straight Talking" program this week, Wilson revealed "there was one time in Africa where I got kidnapped" while in "rural Mozambique."

"We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns," she said (via The Sun). "[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck.'"

The actress, 40, says the group was taken to "a house in the middle of nowhere" and, while it sounded like a scary ordeal, Wilson believes she "was very good in the crisis."

Saying she felt like "a team leader," she said she told all her friends to link arms after they were seated inside the home. "I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something," she recalled.

"Luckily we weren't harmed and then the next day they came and said, 'Your truck is ready now. You can go go go,'" she continued, saying they belive their truck was used for nefarious purposes.

"We didn't ask any questions," she explained. "We just got back on that truck and got out of there and crossed the South African border a few hours later."

"I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck," added Wilson.