Texas Police Chief Arrested After Fiancée Claims On Facebook He Also Has a Wife, a Girlfriend and is Still Dating

Also an ordained minister, he was arrested by Texas Rangers for forging annulment papers.

A Police Chief in Texas has lost his job and faces charges after his fiancée exposed his alleged triple life on Facebook.

Jason Collier, who was head of Stinnett Police Department, was arrested by Texas Rangers for the felony of tampering with government records with intent to defraud: namely, a fake marriage annulment.

On Tuesday, in a negative Facebook review of the City of Stinnett (she "doesn't recommend" it), Collier's fiancé Cecily Steinmetz revealed she had discovered she wasn't his one and only... far from it, in fact.

"Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life," she wrote. "I was his girlfriend until yesterday. He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married."

"I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night. He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him. He is a poor representative of your town."

She continued: "He would also visit me in Amarillo when he was on shift. We just returned from vacation in Taos on Sunday - meanwhile, his other GF was told he was on work assignment in Portland, OR."

The post included a number of pictures of the happy couple, as well as one of Collier with his wife, another of his still active online dating profile, and a final one of the alleged faked annulment papers.

The post quickly garnered attention — it has over 100k reactions on Facebook — including from the City of Stinnett itself.

"The City of Stinnett is aware of the current situation surrounding the Chief of Police Jason Collier," City Manager Durk Downs wrote in a statement on Facebook the following day.

"The city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy," it said, adding he'd been placed on administrative leave.

And take it seriously they did; the day after that, the father of four tendered his resignation, and it was accepted immediately.

Meanwhile, Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed the Hutchinson County District Attorney's office asked the Texas Rangers to conduct a criminal investigation into Collier.

"Collier allegedly sent a text message to the victim with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment,” Sgt. Barkley stated, per KAMR.

She said he'd been charged with tampering with a government document with the intent to defraud — a state jail felony; his bond was set at $10,000.