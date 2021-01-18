Rachel Uchitel Reflects on Attraction to Married Men After Tiger Woods, David Boreanaz Affairs

Instagram

Uchitel jokes she needs to see divorce documents now when dating new guys.

Rachel Uchitel has been linked to more than a few famous men, two of whom were married to other women when they got together.

While she's been largely silent on her role in affairs both Tiger Woods and David Boreanaz had on their wives, 10 years later she's finally speaking out. The former nightclub hostess shared her side of the Woods scandal on Sunday night's HBO Sports documentary, "Tiger," while also spilling a bit about Boreanaz in a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Uchitel says she dated both men in 2009 and that while she knew Woods was very much married to Elin Nordegren when they were together, she believed Boreanaz and wife Jaime Bergman were separated at the time of their alleged affair -- an affair TMZ confirmed at the time. She claimed he told her he was living in the family's guest house and only found out he and his wife were still together when she went into labor with their second child, daughter Bella.

Speaking with the Times, the self-described "love addict" explained why she's found herself attracted to "unavailable" men.

"I mean, it's a problem that I derive my credibility from someone else loving me who I think is important. Everyone thought David Boreanaz was super hot, but David Boreanaz is blowing up my phone and wants me," she claimed.

"I pick powerful men. It could be a speaker in a room that everyone's like, 'Oh, my God, they're so smart.' It's not like I'm trying to pull them away from anyone," she added. "The thing is that they want to know me."

Though she was recently linked to lawyer Ed Batts -- whose wife claimed Uchitel broke up their marriage -- Uchitel said the two have been separated "for quite awhile." Going forward, she joked, she'll be taking more precautions to make sure that doesn't happen again.

"Now, every time I date somebody, I'm going to be like, I need to see your documents. I need to know that you're divorced," she said. "Because it's embarrassing now. Obviously, going forward, I can't even date anyone that's separated. They have to be 100% single."

As for why she's speaking out about Woods now, Uchitel declined to say whether she had a 10-year non-disclosure agreement in place with the golf pro. She also wouldn't tell the Times how much Woods allegedly paid her for her silence, after he told her -- she claims -- to "get as much as you can" from his lawyers during the HBO special.

Though she hoped "Tiger" would lead to some empathy being thrown her way after how she was treated in the press at the time of the scandal, she said not much has really changed. Of the nasty comments she's seen, they range in people commenting on her appearance to those telling her to "go crawl in a hole and die."