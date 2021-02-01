Corpse Husband Claims Spotify Isn't Promoting His Music The Way It Deserves To Be

Twitter/Spotify

"2020 was a s--- year for me, but because of you, your music, and the videos you made, brought joy to me, and to many others," a fan wrote on Twitter.

With almost 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Corpse Husband still thinks the app isn't promoting him enough.

Corpse took to Twitter to show his disapproval in a since-deleted screenshot of his Spotify analytics stating, "To clarify, a lot of bigger artists get a good amount of their plays from big Spotify editorial playlists, which is what Spotify's editorial team pushes to large amounts of people. I never get on them and 1% of my plays is from them."

This is despite the fact that his newly released single "Agoraphobic" reached #28 on their Global Viral Top 50 songs in the world, and currently moved up two spots to #26.

AGORAPHOBIC IS #28 ON THE GLOBAL VIRAL TOP 50!! pic.twitter.com/kLBTtbiPQZ — katie 死🌧 (@giveuchills) January 31, 2021 @giveuchills

Corpse has proven he's no one-hit wonder, as his top five most streamed songs on the platform have all crossed the 20 million mark, with one song "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" garnering almost 100 million streams since it's September 25th release.

However, even with all that success he claims Spotify fails to include his music on their promotional playlists that are often vital in helping give exposure to artists on the come up, as well as users looking to discover new artists and their songs.

TooFab has contacted Spotify in regards to Corpse's comments.

The popular Twitch streamer is only gaining momentum in the music world and online as he just surpassed 7.1 million YouTube subscribers, and continues to thank fans for all the love and support.

"Thank you very much for your time, and the opportunity. It feels somewhat fulfilling to make this much of a difference in peoples lives from my room when I never thought I would," Corpse admitted. "And whether it ends tomorrow or the next day, I'm grateful for what has happened so far."

He also added, "All the people who are listening on repeat and sleeping to it and stuff, and just feeling it... that means a lot."

Just last week Corpse created quite the buzz online as he opened up to fans about his current health status as he continues to struggle with various chronic illnesses, which include fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD.