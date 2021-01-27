Corpse Husband Gives Grim Update On Chronic Illness

Instagram

"got some results that are not good."

Corpse Husband is opening up about the ongoing struggle of dealing with various chronic illnesses, which include fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome, and GERD.

The 23-year-old YouTube personality shared on Twitter the most current update on his declining health and wrote: "I did my needle emg for my nerve conduction study and got some results that are not good. I don't really know how to process it or cope with it."

"I still want to participate in everything coming up," he explained. "If I seem off in any upcoming things, that's why. I don't really know what to do."

The "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE" singer admitted, "They probably identified the problem with my arms. They basically told me i'm going to be in pain like this for the rest of my life and that it's only going to get worse".

"There's not much I can do about it besides relieve it sometimes with injections. Idk," Corpse concluded.

Earlier this month during a live stream of Among Us Corpse said, "I don't think I'm physically capable, like in the future. I already stream once or twice, and I don't think that's something I can do for a long time."

He also noted that his body had "been acting up pretty bad lately" and that he was "trying to get back into therapy."

With a whopping 7 million YouTube subscribers many diehard fans rushed to his comment section and overwhelmed him with love and support.