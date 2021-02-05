Miranda Lambert Reveals She and Husband Involved in Hit-and-Run Incident

Instagram

Miranda Lambert and her husband had to cut their trip road trip short after a hit-and-run incident.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the country singer revealed that she and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, made it home to Nashville "a few earlier than planned" following the hit-and-run. Lambert, 37, detailed the incident, which she said occurred on a highway in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Lambert, she and McLoughlin were driving through Atlanta when another car hit their Airstream, sending them into another lane.

"Unfortunately on the way home going through Atlanta, an a-- hole in a small car with temp plates was driving erratically and tried to squeeze between us and an semi truck going 70 on I-20 W," she captioned a series of photos from their trip, in addition to a short clip of their Airstream's damage. "It hit the airstream on the passenger side and sent us into the left lane. We fishtailed pretty good but got on the shoulder as quickly as possible to assess the damage."

"Nobody was hurt thank the good Lord," Lambert added. "But nobody stopped either and the car sped away. (Cool Bro) We are so thankful that nothing worse happened."

Although they were hit, the Grammy winner noted that their vehicle and trailer were "driveable." Lambert said they made a report and then headed home.

"I called mama right away to say that I know her prayers are always heard cause I know she prays for us every morning about 4:30 am," she wrote. "Especially when we are on the road."

"The House That Built Me" singer added that McLoughlin kept their trailer "pretty steady for being side swiped."

Despite having to cut their trip short after the hit-and-run, Lambert said she and McLoughlin look forward to getting back to their "vagabond ways soon."

"Thanks to @airstream_inc and @southland_rv, we are gonna be repaired and back to our vagabond ways soon," she wrote. "Anyway, overall it was an amazing trip and we learned we have a lot to see and a lot to be grateful for."

Lambert and McLoughlin both shared photos from their road trip on their Instagram accounts, with Lambert posting a series of images from their "first stop" in Asheville, North Carolina.

The couple, who have been married since 2019, celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month.