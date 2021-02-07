Every Must-See Super Bowl LV Commercial -- So Far!

From Michael B. Jordan showing off his drool-worthy abs in Amazon's latest Alexa ad to John Travolta bringing back his epic dance moves in Scotts & Miracle-Gro's first Big Game TV spot, Super Bowl LV's wide-variety of commercials will likely pique the interest of every viewer.

Every year, the Super Bowl brings the best of the best when it comes to commercials -- and 2021 is no exception.

Even before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs take the field, several brands released teasers -- and some even dropped full clips! -- of their Super Bowl ads. And like in the past, many of the high-priced TV spots feature celebrity cameos.

From Michael B. Jordan showing off his drool-worthy abs in Amazon's latest Alexa ad to John Travolta bringing back his epic dance moves in Scotts & Miracle-Gro's first Big Game TV spot, Super Bowl LV's wide variety of commercials will likely pique the interest of every viewer -- bringing laughter, nostalgia and possibly even a little hunger.

Check out ads released so far -- TooFab will be updating as more drop during the Big Game.

Cadillac

Winona Ryder reprises her role as Kim Boggs from "Edward Scissorhands" in Cadillac's commercial for the all-electric LYRIC. The spot also stars Timothee Chalamet as the titular character -- originally played by Johnny Depp -- as viewers see him struggle with public transportation, being a sandwich artist and more, until he gets his scissor-hands on the first hands-free driver-assistance feature in the vehicle.

While Kim was Edward's love interest in the original film, she's his mom here.

"It was quite a moment. Very surreal and also just a very very sweet moment for me," Ryder told Variety of seeing Chalamet in costume. "I was really blown away by him and everyone's work putting the character together. He is such a beautiful guy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character."

Uber Eats

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their "Wayne's World" roles in this Uber Eats commercial -- and it's absolutely hilarious. The comedy duo -- while in character -- chat about the Super Bowl, without actually calling the Big Game by its name. The two also appear to be sitting in Wayne's mom's basement in Illinois.

"Hey, we're back! 2020 man, that was a great year...NOT!" Myers tells the camera.

"Yeah, it really sucked," he adds before Carvey chimes in, saying the year "sucked donkey."

"Good one!" Myers continues. "We just wanted to say that we'll see you soon for the game, which for legal reasons cannot be named."

Amazon Alexa

Michael B. Jordan takes over Alexa's body in Amazon's hilarious and creative commercial. In the clip, a woman, who appears to be an Amazon employee, chats with her co-workers about the Echo Dot. Then, after seeing Jordan on the side of a bus, the woman begins to imagine what it would like if Jordan became not only the voice of, but the body, of Alexa.

In the woman's imagination, Alexa, a.k.a. a blue-eyed Jordan, helps her do things around the house -- such as watering the lawn and cooking -- in addition to reading the woman's audiobook out loud.

The best moment comes when the woman asks "Alexa" to "dim the lights" and Jordan takes off his shirt, showing off his chiseled abs. Throughout the woman's reverie, her husband keeps asking her what in the world is going on. And his reactions are priceless.

Scotts & Miracle-Gro

John Travolta's still got the moves. The actor and his 20-year-old daughter, Ella, recreate a bit of Travolta's dance from "Grease" in Scotts & Miracle-Gro's first Super Bowl ad. In the clip, Ella first helps her dad set up the tripod, before the two get their groove on and dance to the track "Sunday Best" by Surfaces.

The commercial also stars Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker, Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell.

Cheetos

It wasn't, Mila Kunis! Cheetos' hilarious commercial for their Crunch Pop Mix features the actress getting caught orange-handed by husband Ashton Kutcher, who shows off his singing chops, belting out a remix of Shaggy's classic hit, "It Wasn't Me." Kutcher finds Kunis snacking on Cheetos around the house, including the counter, the sofa and the shower. Shaggy, himself, also appears in the ad, singing an updated version of his track.

Squarespace

With the help of Dolly Parton, Squarespace is showing their dedication to the side hustle. While Parton doesn't appear in the ad, she re-recorded her famous song "9 to 5" to "5 to 9" for the website builder's campaign.

In the commercial, office workers, who seem bored at their desk jobs, get a jolt when the clock strikes 5 p.m. as they are now allowed to work on their websites.

"Working 5 to 9, you've got passion and a vision," Parton sings. "'Cause it's hustlin’ time, whole new way to make a livin.' Gonna change your life, do something that gives it meaning, with a website that is worthy of your dreaming."

Barcadi

The rum brand takes you to the Caribbean with their colorful Super Bowl ad, which is also a Bacardi-sponsored music video that features Meek Mill and Leslie Grace's remake of Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's 1985 hit, "Conga." The ad will make you want to get up and dance.

Pepsi

Pepsi's ad gets the viewer excited for The Weeknd's highly-anticipated halftime show performance, which the beverage brand sponsors. The 30-second teaser features The Weeknd walking down the tunnel leading into the football arena.

"Our stories are a lifetime the making. We give to the world and the world gives back," a voice says as The Weeknd heads down the tunnel, while his hit "Blinding Lights" plays in the background. The voice continues, "What we create changes us -- every performance a new chapter, every stage a new beginning."

GM

In this GM commercial, titled, "No Way Norway," Will Ferrell invites Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina on a trip to Norway after learning the country sells more electric cars per capita than the US. Driving one of GM's Ultium Battery-operated vehicles, Ferrell embarks on a mission to "crush those lugers."

When he arrives -- after traveling via a container ship -- the comedian phones Kenan and Thompson, who accidentally went to Finland. A local then informs Ferrel that he's actually in Sweden, not Norway. "Damn it!" yells Ferrell, before the ad concludes with GM's pledge to have 30 new EVs by 2025.

Stella Artois

Lenny Kravitz wants everyone not to "waste the fortune within us." In this Stella Artois ad, the rocker plays the drums as he informs the viewer that we're all billionaires as we're all born with 2.5 million heartbeats. Kravitz then is transformed into an animation, before the ad then cuts to footage of Kravitz holding a Stella in hand as he greets friends.

"Invest in each other, in the moments we share," he says in a voiceover. "Because you're rich in life when you're a heartbeat billionaire. Invest your heartbeats in the life Artois."

TurboTax

This ad, titled, "Spreading Tax Expertise Across the Land," features a TurboTax expert speaking from a laptop on a moving desk as he travels to different places -- even a woman's 100th birthday party -- as he shares facts about taxes. The specialist is ultimately joined by a group of fellow TurboTax experts, who all sing about sharing their expertise to those who need it, no matter where they are.

Frito-Lay

You can't have a Super Bowl without a chip commercial! This nearly 2-minute TV spot from Frito-Lay, narrated by Marshawn Lynch, brings together "Super Bowl legends of yesteryear," including Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, Deion Sanders, and, most notably, Peyton and Eli Manning and their dad, Archie. Throughout the ad, the former football stars take a look back at old games as they enjoy some of their favorite chips.

M&M'S

Chocolate makes everything better. This 30-second M&M's commercial shows how the colorful candies can lighten up any situation. The clip features several people offering M&M's as they apologize for doing something they did wrong, such as mansplaining and kicking someone's airplane seat. However, the best moment in the ad is when Dan Levy makes an appearance. The actor apologizes to two M&M's for eating their friends and says he won't do it again... except for maybe one more time.

Mountain Dew

If you know how to count, you can win $1 million dollars, according to Mountain Dew. John Cena stars in the soda brand's Super Bowl ad, which gets fans involved in a whole new way. As Cena explains, Mountain Dew will award $1 million dollars to the first person to count the bottles of MTN DEW Major Melon in the commercial. For those who are interested, the contest begins when the brand shares the ad on their Twitter account on game day.

Tide

Some clothes are dirtier than meets the eye as shown in this 60-second commercial for Tide. The clip opens with a woman asking her son to wash his Jason Alexander hoodie. After the teen tells his mom that the sweatshirt "looks clean" to him, the ad cuts to a montage of where the hoodie has been -- and what has dropped on it -- including gum, dog slobber and dirty gym socks.

At one point, the son wears the sweatshirt to wash his car and get the bugs off the window. During the montage, Alexander's hilarious facial expressions change depending on what the boy was doing with the hoodie. Ultimately, the teen decides to throw the sweatshirt in the wash. The ad concludes with the boy, wearing his now-washed sweatshirt, running into the real Jason Alexander, who yells, "You can't just wear my face! Give me back my face!"

Hellmann's

Hellmann's dropped two 15-second teasers for their Big Game commercial. The first shows Amy Schumer opening up a refrigerator, which is full of Hellmann's mayonnaise. After the comedian opens up both doors, she begins to step inside the fridge and grows wings.

In the second clip, Schumer, wearing her golden wings, can be seen purchasing dozens of containers of Hellmann's mayo at a grocery store. "Are you throwing a potato salad party?," the employee asks and Schumer laughs in reply.

The full ad will air on Sunday.

Doritos

After releasing a few short teasers for their ad, Doritos dropped a one-minute commercial about "Flat Matthew," which a non-3D Matthew McConaughey, who struggles to "break free" from being flat. When he finds a vending machine full of Doritos 3D, McConaughey goes into the vending machine, eats a chip and ultimately transforms back into his former 3D self. The ad also includes cameos from Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling.

Pringles

This Pringles ad begins with astronauts landing in the ocean after returning from space only to find that their ride hasn't arrived and they are stranded. The clip then cuts to a group of people working mission control who aren't paying attention as they are distracted by -- you guessed it -- a stacked combo of Pringles! The stranded astronauts are then relieved when they see a large ship coming towards them, but, like those working mission control, the sailors don't see the astronauts since they are enthralled by a new creative stack of Pringles.

Bud Light

Bud Light's Super Bowl commercials never disappoint. And this year, the alcohol brand released not one, but two ads! The TV spot for their beer is nothing short of legendary as it brings back Bud Light stars from the past, including Post Malone, Cedric the Entertainer, the "Bud Knight" and the "Real Men of Genius" singer. The Bud Light Legends come together to save the day after a truck full of cases of beer appeared to have flipped over. The commercial will have you cheering, "Dilly Dilly!"

Meanwhile, the second ad from the beverage brand is for Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. The commercial, titled "Last Year's Lemons," brings a new meaning to "when life gives you lemons, male lemonade." In the clip, people go about their daily activities when suddenly lemons fall from the sky. And it's absolutely hilarious.

Michelob Ultra

Like Bud Light, Michelob Ultra has two Super Bowl TV spots this year -- one for their classic beer and another for a seltzer.

The beer commercial, which stars a group of famous athletes, examines what it really means to be happy as it pertains to being Number 1. "Are you happy because you win? Or do you win because you're happy?" the ad asks, showing footage of the athletes drinking the beer with friends and family. The ad stars Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Anthony Davis, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan.

Michelob's seltzer ad, however, vows to show how their seltzer is "real," unlike their competitors. The commercial finds Don Cheadle confronting a group of people, who look just like real-life stars including, Megan Fox, Maluma, Serena Williams, Sylvester Stallone, Usher, Christopher Walken and Lucy Liu. At one point, Cheadle encounters his own doppelgänger, who coincidentally is his brother IRL.

Chipotle

Have you ever eaten such a delicious Chipotle burrito you'd consider it to be "life-changing?" Well, in their first-ever Super Bowl ad, the restaurant chain asks the question: what if a burrito could actually change the world? The clip features a little boy, who is eating a burrito, telling his sister that a burrito could change how we "plant things, water things, grow things, pick things and 'transportation' things." As he talks to his sister, he's transported to a farm while workers around him pick crops. He continues, "It could make farmers happier. More organic. More real. More soil helping. Less carbon omitted and world-changing!"

Mercari

In their 15-second TV spot, which has been repurposed for the Super Bowl, the e-commerce platform encourages people to put their unused things "back in the game" by selling them online.

Vroom

The online car dealer pokes fun at people being pressured at car dealerships, sharing that they can purchase cars from the comfort and safety of their own homes. The 30-sec ad features a man appearing to be tortured at a car dealership before the clip then cuts to him casually sitting on his front lawn. After the man's new car arrives from Vroom, he says, "Well, that was painless."

Guinness

Guinness' ad examines what it means to be the Greatest of All Time. The ad stars Joe Montana -- a four-time Super Bowl champion -- who says being the greatest "is about more than the numbers. It's about how you come back from a bad play or the hardest year ever."

"It's about celebrating each other and being responsible," he continues, adding that in order to be great, you need to "make everyone around you better."

Montana then gives a toast to "the greatest player we don't know yet, the greatest play we haven't seen, the greatest beer you maybe haven't tried and the greatest year that's still ahead of us."

Coors

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to "sleep with" Zayn Malik, now is your chance, thanks to Coors. Instead of airing a commercial during the Big Game, the beer brand took a different approach this year. Coors Light and Coors Seltzer teamed up with a leading psychologist to create a dream stimulus video to make for a more relaxing slumber amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday night, Malik watched the Coors video and proceeded to fall asleep on IG Live.

"When Coors asked me if they could induce a refreshing dream while I sleep for you all to watch on Instagram Live, I thought...well that IS very strange. So of course, I said yes," Malik said in a press release. "It's been a minute since I've had a goodnights sleep, so let's see if it works. I love a good science project." It's safe to say we do too, Zayn.

Watch the singer experience the Coors Big Game Dream and catch some Z's on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m ET and check out the dream-inducing video content for yourself, here.

McDonald's

The fast food chain's 60-second commercial features people singing as they go to the drive-thru at McDonald's. The ad includes an epic mashup of hit songs including, 24kGldn's "Mood," J. Balvin's "Mi Gente," Celine Dion's "All Coming Back To Me Now," The Proclaimers' "500 Miles" and Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire."

Jimmy John's

This 30-second ad for the sandwich chain stars comedian Brad Garrett as Tony Bolognavich, "King of Cold Cuts," who starts a "sandwich war" with Jimmy John's.

Paramount+

Paramount+, a new streaming service, brings out all the star power for their Big Game commercial. The ad features many actors and characters from ViacomCBS' wide variety of networks and shows. The commercial, which takes place on "Mount Paramount," stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Gayle King, James Corden, Snooki, Trevor Noah, Dora the Explorer, Stephen Colbert, Spongebob and more.