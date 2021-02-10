Bryce Hall Sends 'Simp' Text Meant For Addison Rae to Josh Richards

Instagram

"Always check the person you're texting before you send a simp text."

Bryce Hall, 21, found himself in a rather awkward situation online this week after one of his private messages for girlfriend, Addison Rae, 20, was exposed.

In typical Gen Z fashion, the teenage heartthrob took a newly posted selfie of Rae and made it his iPhone background. He then went to text her the image only to realize he'd accidentally sent the mushy-gushy message to fellow TikTok star Josh Richards.

Richards immediately took to Twitter to share the screenshots in hopes of embarrassing Hall for his mixup and wrote: "Would officially like to say your welcome to @BryceHall for his new wallpaper."

I knew as soon as I sent that it was over... always check the person you’re texting before you send a simp text https://t.co/8o2LS474dJ — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) February 9, 2021 @BryceHall

"I knew as soon as I sent that it was over... always check the person you're texting before you send a simp text," the 21-year-old influencer stated.

While Hall seemed to be a tad uncomfortable with his private messages being exposed online, he certainly isn't shy about showing off his bae on social media.

Last week, Bryce shared a cute photo of the two out in Los Angeles on a dinner date and captioned the photo with a red heart. Addison commented, "I love you."

The couple have been on and off over the past year, but have been going strong since October 13.