Why Sway House Is No Longer 'A Thing Anymore'

"We had the typical LA time where we just went wild and we just decided we were over it."

Teenage hearts broke all over the world this weekend as members of the famous Sway House have parted ways.

Sway House co-founder, Quinton Griggs, caused quite the frenzy online after he appeared to claim the famous influencers have decided to end the Sway House.

"Sway just isn't, like, a thing anymore. Like, we're all boys. We all love each other. We're all brothers, but, like, there's no real Sway," the 17-year-old TikTok sensation confessed in a video.

Another Sway House member, Griffin Johnson, doubled down on Quinton's statement when talking with People Magazine and unfortunately admitted, "There's no actual Sway House anymore. We had our fun in LA when we first came here. We had a crazy amount of fame that just, like, hit us really fast. And, you know, we had the typical LA time where we just went wild and we just decided we were over it. We were ready to make the pivot into something more. So, that's when we kind of split up."

Many diehard fans of the Sway House speculated things were on a downward trend in December 2020 when Sway House member, Bryce Hall, shared a cryptic tweet that read: "All good things must come to an end at some point."

Fortunately, it seems there's no bad blood between the bros and while the Sway House no longer makes videos, each individual creator still puts out content on a regular basis, often alongside one or two of their famous friends.

"If you view Sway as a content collective that lives together and is with each other every day, then yes, it's over," TalentX and Sway House co-founder, Michael Gruen told People Magazine. "But Sway was always about a bigger message, and that will never die."