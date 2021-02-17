James Van Der Beek Urges People to Donate to Food Banks in Texas After Power Outages

Getty

"It's a very serious situation so if you know anybody in Texas and there's any way you can support, just reach out [and] ask how they're doing."

James Van Der Beek is encouraging people to lend a hand to those impacted by the deadly winter storm in Texas.

On Tuesday, the actor -- who moved to the Lone Star state in September 2020 -- shared a series of videos to his Instagram Stories in which he urged his fans to donate to food banks and "reach out" to Texans who may have lost power or water following a devastating winter storm.

"Just walking to work! Man, not what I expected when I moved to Texas," Van Der Beek said in a clip.

"I'm really just sending a lot of good vibes out to everybody out there who is without power, without water," he continued. "It's a very serious situation so if you know anybody in Texas and there's any way you can support, just reach out [and] ask how they're doing. Texas is not used to this and they're not really prepared for it."

"Local food banks are always a great donation. They take and supply more than just food," he wrote alongside his videos. "And a phone call can go a long way."

Earlier this week, the "Dawson's Creek" star -- who lives in Austin, Texas -- took to Instagram to reveal how the severe weather affected his home. Van Der Beek posted pics of his snow-covered estate as well as a video of his dogs running through the snow.

"Hey #Texas... y'all lied about the cold. 😘 #ButIAintMad #LoveYa," he captioned the post.

Millions of Texas have been without power and or water -- some for several days -- due to a winter storm, which brought unusually cold temperatures. The severe weather has continued to put a strain on the state's electrical system. As of Wednesday morning, there have been more than 3.4 million power outages in the Lone Star state. At least 23 people have lost their lives due to the deadly storm or its aftermath.