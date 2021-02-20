Patrick Mahomes' Pregnant Fiancée Fires Back at 'Hateful Women' Saying She Doesn't Look 'Skinny'

Instagram

"Jesus Christ, that dress is an abomination" wrote one troll.

Brittany Matthews is not here for the haters of her first maternity shoot.

On Friday, the 25-year-old fiancée of NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram to reveal beautiful photographs the couple took together to celebrate their pregnancy.

"My King🤴🏽👸🏼," she captioned the snap of herself in a flowing pink gown, with Patrick in a spiffy gray suit.

The post quickly garnered love and admiration from the couple's adoring fans, but it also found a hoard of trolls.

"Someone, anyone, Jesus, Mary, Joseph please help this woman. She has so much potential," shared one critic, as another wrote, "Girl who dressed you for this shoot? You're beautiful and skinny and that dress doesn't do you justice! Jesus Christ that dress is an abomination!"

Hours later, Brittany reposted those hurtful comments on her Instagram Story, writing alongside them, "Well ladies, not trying to look 'skinny' in my maternity pics, I'm very pregnant and not here to try and make myself not look pregnant."

She added, "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say THEN STFU."

Many of Brittany's followers took up the cause and defended her in the comments, as one said, "You guys are all very mean if u don't want to make fun of them don't come on here and comment everything negative."

Another fan wrote, "Its the people being so hateful but still follow her life for me🤣You guys are just showing how sad you really are! She's beautiful and they are an amazing couple! 🥰"