Martha Stewart Says #MeToo Has Been 'Painful' As She Knows Almost Every 'Famous Guy' Accused 'Very Well'

Getty

"Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused. But some were -- it's just their awful personalities."

Martha Stewart opened up about her feelings on the #MeToo movement as she claims she knows many of the men who were accused of sexual misconduct.

"It has been really painful for me," the entrepreneur, 79, said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I've known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside. Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused. But some were -- it's just their awful personalities."

"I am not going to mention their names, but I know those people very, very well, and you know the man just talks about sex during dinner," she continued. "That doesn't mean anything to me."

The former model said part of her complicated take on the movement was formed from her work in the financial field during her 20s, where she said she had to deal with men misbehaving on the regular.

"I mean, every man on Wall Street was trying to get you," she explained. "Every man was trying to touch you in the cab."

Cass Bird

To get ahead back then, Martha said women had to tolerate such behavior.

"You had to keep your cool and just do your thing, and brush them away."

During the interview, Martha also discussed being convicted on several charges during an investigation of alleged insider trading in 2004, for which she was sentenced to five months in prison.

"I knew I was strong going in and I was certainly stronger coming out," she detailed. "It was a very serious happening in my life. I take it very seriously. I'm not bitter about it, but my daughter knows all the problems that resulted because of that. There's a lot."

The jail time also led to a big missed opportunity.

"My only big regret that I can talk about is that 'Saturday Night Live' asked me to host. My probation officer wouldn't give me the time. That really pissed me off, because I would have loved to have hosted 'Saturday Night Live.''