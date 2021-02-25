Porsha Williams Talks RHOA Strippergate, Why They Wanted Cameras Off, Slams Kenya Moore

Bravo

Moore launched an "investigation" into the aftermath of Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party after the stripper stayed overnight on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ended with a dramatic cliffhanger as Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam prepared to confront Kenya Moore after she accused them of getting way more involved with stripper Bolo than anyone else.

In particular, Moore was convinced that Williams had slept with the stripper after the cameras were supposedly turned off for the night. Some security cameras were still able to catch the gist of the activities as Bolo continued entertaining deep into the night.

Things definitely got raunchy and racy involving Bolo during and especially after Cynthia Bailey's bachelorette party. But where the episode offered no real clarity as to what happened -- only a promise of a confrontation at dinner next week -- Williams was ready to set the record straight on the after-show.

In the episode, we saw Kandi Burruss asking the production team to "turn off the cameras for a little while so we can actually have fun." But it wasn't because anyone was looking to go all the way that they wanted the cameras off.

The truth was a little more innocent (if still very adult) than that. "I think the majority of us wanted to see, what Bolo had, was it real?" Williams said on the after-show. "If you see something like that in person, it’s like, that cannot be real."

Obviously, a stripper can't strip all the way down, and apparently the ladies weren't willing to let this opportunity for clarity pass them by.

"We knew he wasn’t able to take his body out on camera and we weren’t able to get close enough to see if it was real," Williams said. "So we were like, 'Turn the cameras off.'"

While Williams and LaToya Ali readily admitted that things got even wilder after the cameras went off and the ladies headed downstairs with Bolo, they weren't ready to concede Moore's allegations that Williams went all the way with him.

In fact, Williams is fairly certain that Moore only lobbed that accusation out there in an attempt to get a rise of out Williams. But Williams says it won't work. "It's like a bubble around me and her negativity doesn't affect me," she said.

"In the past, I’ve given her the power, I’ve given her the energy, I’ve decided to engage, and there’s nothing but negativity there," she continued, saying that Moore had been attempting to get a rise out of her by "doing things to pick at" her all season long.

"So I think by that time, she was like, ‘Oh, this will be the thing that I’ll be able to get her to react,’ or maybe just even get me to engage," Williams said. "Because, honestly, I had not really engaged with her."

But that didn't mean Williams was just going to let things slide entirely. She may not have been interested in engaging with Moore's specific accusations, but she was more than willing to throw a dig at her reality co-star.

"I would not have such a smooth forehead and a round ass if I was as miserable as Kenya, and that is why she has lumps," Williams said. "That is why her mouth is twisted, and you can drive the bus we were on on through the dents in her butt and in her face."

She also commented on rumors that Sam actually quit the show over Moore's allegations that she was involved in whatever went down with Bolo that night. "I understood how Tanya felt, because it’s been years of dealing with Kenya for me to get to this space," said Williams.

"Trust me, last year I’ll go toe to toe, year before that toe to toe, any other year toe to toe." Williams said of dealing with Moore. "So I couldn’t really judge the fact that Tanya was upset about her lying on her like that, I had to just let her be pissed about it. I couldn’t say, ‘No, let’s both play cool,’ No, I just had to let her have her natural reaction."

The immediate aftermath of Moore's accusations are set to reach a fever pitch as "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" continues Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

