Jon Gosselin Says None of His Kids Who Live with Kate Reached Out to Him While He Was 'Deathly Ill' with Covid

Getty

"There's just a disconnect."

Jon Gosselin says several of his children didn't reach out to him when he was sick with a severe case of Covid-19.

In a preview of Friday's episode of "The Dr. Oz Show," the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum claimed that his six kids who live with his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, didn't contact him after he was diagnosed -- and later hospitalized -- for the coronavirus.

"Did you ever hear from any of the kids that are with Kate or are in college after it was made public that you had COVID, not just had COVID but were deathly ill, could've died?" Dr. Oz asked Jon in the clip.

"No, I didn't hear from them," he replied. "I think Hannah might have told Leah…No, I haven’t heard anything from them."

Jon and Kate had eight children together: 16-year-old sextuplets, Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin as well as 20-year-old twins daughters, Cara and Madelyn. Hannah and Collin have lived with Jon since 2018, while the other six children have stayed with Kate, 45.

As for why he thinks his children who live with Kate didn't reach out to him, Jon said, "There's just a disconnect."

"Whether it's parent alienation, I can't really reach out to them and there's legalities," he explained. "I can't go to where they move, it would be trespassing."

Jon then shared a message to his estranged children, telling them that they are always welcome to visit him as well as their other siblings.

"I guess my plight to them or what I really want to say is I love you, my door is always open," he said. "You're welcome anytime, there's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things. You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."

This comes just a few months after Jon opened up about his battle with Covid-19 while appearing on "The Dr. Oz Show" back in January.

In his interview with Dr. Oz, Jon revealed that he was hospitalized with a 104.8-degree temperature and was close to being put on a ventilator.

"I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER," he recalled. "It was packed, like the hospital was full, and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room."