2021 Grammy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the winners are...

The 2021 Grammy Awards have begun and music's biggest night is underway!

Heading into Sunday night's telecast Trevor Noah is hosting the hybrid ceremony, which is airing live from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

TooFab will be updating the list of winners as the awards are given out.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Black Parade, Beyonce
Colors, Black Pumas
Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa
Circles, Post Malone
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol 3, Jacob Collider
Women In Music Part III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Black Parade
The Box
Cardigan
Circles
Don't Start Now
Everything I Wanted
I Can't Breathe
If the World Was Ending

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

BEST RAP ALBUM

Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
WINNER: King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"

BEST RAP SONG

The Bigger Picture
The Box
Laugh Now, Cry Later
Rockstar
Savage

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Deep Reverence, Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle
Bop, DaBaby
What's Poppin, Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
WINNER: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
Dior, Pop Smoke

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake ft. Lil Durk
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
The Box, Roddy Ricch
Highest In the Room, Travis Scott

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Yummy, Justin Bieber
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles
Cardigan, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Un Dia, J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
Intentions, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
Dynamite, BTS
WINNER: Rain On Me, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Exile, Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
WINNER: American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renee Zellweger

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Lighting & Thunder, Jhene Aiko
Black Parade, Beyonce
All I Need, Jacob Collier
Goat Head, Brittany Howard
See Me, Emily King

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F--- Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
WINNER: It Is What It Is, Thundercat

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Sit on Down, The Baylor Project
Wonder What She Thinks Of Me, Chloe x Halle
Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore
WINNER: Anything For You, Ledisi
Distance, Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

WINNER: Better Than I Imagine
Black Parade
Collide
Do It
Slow Down

BEST R&B ALBUM

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
to feel love/d, Luke James
WINNER: Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter

BEST DANCE RECORDING

On My Mind, Diplo and SIDEPIECE
My High, Disclosure ft. Amine & Slowthai
The Difference, Flume ft. Toro y Moi
Both Of Us, Jayda G
WINNER: 10%, Kaytranada ft. Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Kick 1, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, HAIM
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Bum-Rush, Body Count
Underneath, Code Orange
The In-Between, In This Moment
Bloodmoney, Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live, Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala
Not, Big Thief
Shameika, Fiona Apple
WINNER: Stay High, Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Stick That In Your Country Song, Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark
WINNER: When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill
Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton
Bluebird, Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

All Night, Brothers Osborne
WINNER: 10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean, Lady A
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
Some People Do, Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Bluebird
The Bones
WINNER: Crowded Table
More Hearts Than Mine
Some People Do

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Ad Astra
Becoming
WINNER: Joker
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITTEN SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
Carried Me With You, Onward
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
WINNER: No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Stand Up, Harriet

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

WINNER: Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce
Life Is Good, Future featuring Drake
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
Adore You, Harry Styles
Goliath, Woodkid

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyonce
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
WINNER: Linda Rondstat: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Rondstat
That Little Ol' Band from Texas, ZZ Top

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
WINNER: Andrew Watt

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
WINNER: Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Flaming Pie, Paul McCartney
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead
Mode, Depeche Mode
WINNER: Ode to Joy, Wilco
The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists

BEST ALBUM NOTES

At the Minstrel Show, Various Artists
The Bakersfield Sound, Various Artists
WINNER: Dead Man's Pop, The Replacements
The Missing Link, Various Artists
Out of a Clear Blue Sky, Nat Brusiloff

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
WINNER: More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

Guinevere, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Pachamama, Regina Carter
Celia, Gerald Clayton
WINNER: All Blues, Chick Corea
Moe Honk, Joshua Redman

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Ona, Thana Alexa
WINNER: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Perez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Silence
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerard Clayton
WINNER: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
WINNER: Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
WINNER: Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM

YHLQMSLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany Garcia
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profetica
WINNER: La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Amelie
American Utopia on Broadway
WINNER: Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop of Horrors
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power

BEST GOSPEL PERFORAMNCE/SONG

Wonderful Is Your Name
Release (Live)
Come Together
Won't Let Go
WINNER: Movin' On

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

The Blessing (Live)
Sunday Morning
Holy Water
Famous For (I Believe)
WINNER: There Was Jesus

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
WINNER: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Sierra Sheard

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
WINNER: Jesus Is King, Kanye West

