2021 Grammy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the winners are...

The 2021 Grammy Awards have begun and music's biggest night is underway!

Heading into Sunday night's telecast Trevor Noah is hosting the hybrid ceremony, which is airing live from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

TooFab will be updating the list of winners as the awards are given out.

And the winners are:

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Black Parade, Beyonce

Colors, Black Pumas

Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa

Circles, Post Malone

Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol 3, Jacob Collider

Women In Music Part III, HAIM

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Black Parade

The Box

Cardigan

Circles

Don't Start Now

Everything I Wanted

I Can't Breathe

If the World Was Ending

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

BEST RAP ALBUM

Black Habits, D Smoke

Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica

WINNER: King's Disease, Nas

The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"

BEST RAP SONG

The Bigger Picture

The Box

Laugh Now, Cry Later

Rockstar

Savage

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Deep Reverence, Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle

Bop, DaBaby

What's Poppin, Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby

WINNER: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce

Dior, Pop Smoke

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake ft. Lil Durk

Lockdown, Anderson .Paak

The Box, Roddy Ricch

Highest In the Room, Travis Scott

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Yummy, Justin Bieber

Say So, Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish

Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles

Cardigan, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Un Dia, J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

Intentions, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo

Dynamite, BTS

WINNER: Rain On Me, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Exile, Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.

WINNER: American Standard, James Taylor

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Judy, Renee Zellweger

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Lighting & Thunder, Jhene Aiko

Black Parade, Beyonce

All I Need, Jacob Collier

Goat Head, Brittany Howard

See Me, Emily King

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Chilombo, Jhene Aiko

Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals, Free Nationals

F--- Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper

WINNER: It Is What It Is, Thundercat

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

Sit on Down, The Baylor Project

Wonder What She Thinks Of Me, Chloe x Halle

Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore

WINNER: Anything For You, Ledisi

Distance, Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

WINNER: Better Than I Imagine

Black Parade

Collide

Do It

Slow Down

BEST R&B ALBUM

Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons

Take Time, Giveon

to feel love/d, Luke James

WINNER: Bigger Love, John Legend

All Rise, Gregory Porter

BEST DANCE RECORDING

On My Mind, Diplo and SIDEPIECE

My High, Disclosure ft. Amine & Slowthai

The Difference, Flume ft. Toro y Moi

Both Of Us, Jayda G

WINNER: 10%, Kaytranada ft. Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Kick 1, Arca

Planet's Mad, Baauer

Energy, Disclosure

WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada

Good Faith, Madeon

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Shameika, Fiona Apple

Not, Big Thief

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps, HAIM

Stay High, Brittany Howard

Daylight, Grace Potter

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

WINNER: Bum-Rush, Body Count

Underneath, Code Orange

The In-Between, In This Moment

Bloodmoney, Poppy

Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live, Power Trip

BEST ROCK SONG

Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers

Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala

Not, Big Thief

Shameika, Fiona Apple

WINNER: Stay High, Brittany Howard

BEST ROCK ALBUM

A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple

Hyperspace, Beck

Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime, Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush, Tame Impala

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Stick That In Your Country Song, Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark

WINNER: When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill

Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton

Bluebird, Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

All Night, Brothers Osborne

WINNER: 10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Ocean, Lady A

Sugar Coat, Little Big Town

Some People Do, Old Dominion

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Bluebird

The Bones

WINNER: Crowded Table

More Hearts Than Mine

Some People Do

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Lady Like, Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Nightfall, Little Big Town

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Ad Astra

Becoming

WINNER: Joker

1917

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

BEST WRITTEN SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats

Carried Me With You, Onward

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

WINNER: No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Stand Up, Harriet

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

WINNER: Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce

Life Is Good, Future featuring Drake

Lockdown, Anderson .Paak

Adore You, Harry Styles

Goliath, Woodkid

BEST MUSIC FILM

Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys

Black Is King, Beyonce

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme

WINNER: Linda Rondstat: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Rondstat

That Little Ol' Band from Texas, ZZ Top

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish

I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

Paper Tiger, Bill Burr

23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

WINNER: Andrew Watt

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Funeral, Lil Wayne

Healer, Grouplove

On Circles, Caspian

WINNER: Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Flaming Pie, Paul McCartney

Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead

Mode, Depeche Mode

WINNER: Ode to Joy, Wilco

The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists

BEST ALBUM NOTES

At the Minstrel Show, Various Artists

The Bakersfield Sound, Various Artists

WINNER: Dead Man's Pop, The Replacements

The Missing Link, Various Artists

Out of a Clear Blue Sky, Nat Brusiloff

BEST NEW AGE ALBUM

Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith

Periphery, Priya Darshini

Form//Less, Superposition

WINNER: More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West

Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

Guinevere, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah

Pachamama, Regina Carter

Celia, Gerald Clayton

WINNER: All Blues, Chick Corea

Moe Honk, Joshua Redman

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Ona, Thana Alexa

WINNER: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Perez

Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire

Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Silence

Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerard Clayton

WINNER: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Dialogues on Race, Gregg August

Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley

The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band

WINNER: Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra

WINNER: Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro

Viento Y Tiempo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola

Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez

BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM

YHLQMSLG, Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez, Camilo

Mesa Para Dos, Kany Garcia

Pausa, Ricky Martin

3:33, Debi Nova



BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Aura, Bajofondo

Monstruo, Cami

Sobrevolando, Cultura Profetica

WINNER: La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Amelie

American Utopia on Broadway

WINNER: Jagged Little Pill

Little Shop of Horrors

The Prince of Egypt

Soft Power

BEST GOSPEL PERFORAMNCE/SONG

Wonderful Is Your Name

Release (Live)

Come Together

Won't Let Go

WINNER: Movin' On

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

The Blessing (Live)

Sunday Morning

Holy Water

Famous For (I Believe)

WINNER: There Was Jesus

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy

My Tribute, Myron Butler

Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard

WINNER: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton

Kierra, Sierra Sheard

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM