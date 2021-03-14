2021 Grammy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the winners are...
The 2021 Grammy Awards have begun and music's biggest night is underway!
Heading into Sunday night's telecast Trevor Noah is hosting the hybrid ceremony, which is airing live from the Los Angeles Convention Center.
TooFab will be updating the list of winners as the awards are given out.
And the winners are:
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Black Parade, Beyonce
Colors, Black Pumas
Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa
Circles, Post Malone
Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Djesse Vol 3, Jacob Collider
Women In Music Part III, HAIM
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Folklore, Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
Black Parade
The Box
Cardigan
Circles
Don't Start Now
Everything I Wanted
I Can't Breathe
If the World Was Ending
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
BEST RAP ALBUM
Black Habits, D Smoke
Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica
WINNER: King's Disease, Nas
The Allegory, Royce Da 5'9"
BEST RAP SONG
The Bigger Picture
The Box
Laugh Now, Cry Later
Rockstar
Savage
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Deep Reverence, Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle
Bop, DaBaby
What's Poppin, Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby
WINNER: Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce
Dior, Pop Smoke
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, Drake ft. Lil Durk
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
The Box, Roddy Ricch
Highest In the Room, Travis Scott
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Yummy, Justin Bieber
Say So, Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish
Don't Start Now, Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles
Cardigan, Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Un Dia, J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
Intentions, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
Dynamite, BTS
WINNER: Rain On Me, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Exile, Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Fine Line, Harry Styles
Folklore, Taylor Swift
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
WINNER: American Standard, James Taylor
Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renee Zellweger
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Lighting & Thunder, Jhene Aiko
Black Parade, Beyonce
All I Need, Jacob Collier
Goat Head, Brittany Howard
See Me, Emily King
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Chilombo, Jhene Aiko
Ungodly Hour, Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, Free Nationals
F--- Yo Feelings, Robert Glasper
WINNER: It Is What It Is, Thundercat
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
Sit on Down, The Baylor Project
Wonder What She Thinks Of Me, Chloe x Halle
Let Me Go, Mykal Kilgore
WINNER: Anything For You, Ledisi
Distance, Yebba
BEST R&B SONG
WINNER: Better Than I Imagine
Black Parade
Collide
Do It
Slow Down
BEST R&B ALBUM
Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons
Take Time, Giveon
to feel love/d, Luke James
WINNER: Bigger Love, John Legend
All Rise, Gregory Porter
BEST DANCE RECORDING
On My Mind, Diplo and SIDEPIECE
My High, Disclosure ft. Amine & Slowthai
The Difference, Flume ft. Toro y Moi
Both Of Us, Jayda G
WINNER: 10%, Kaytranada ft. Kali Uchis
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Kick 1, Arca
Planet's Mad, Baauer
Energy, Disclosure
WINNER: Bubba, Kaytranada
Good Faith, Madeon
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Shameika, Fiona Apple
Not, Big Thief
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps, HAIM
Stay High, Brittany Howard
Daylight, Grace Potter
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
WINNER: Bum-Rush, Body Count
Underneath, Code Orange
The In-Between, In This Moment
Bloodmoney, Poppy
Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live, Power Trip
BEST ROCK SONG
Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers
Lost In Yesterday, Tame Impala
Not, Big Thief
Shameika, Fiona Apple
WINNER: Stay High, Brittany Howard
BEST ROCK ALBUM
A Hero's Death, Fontaines D.C.
Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight, Grace Potter
Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson
WINNER: The New Abnormal, The Strokes
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
WINNER: Fetch the Bolt Cutters, Fiona Apple
Hyperspace, Beck
Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers
Jaime, Brittany Howard
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Stick That In Your Country Song, Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was, Brandy Clark
WINNER: When My Amy Prays, Vince Gill
Black Like Me, Mickey Guyton
Bluebird, Miranda Lambert
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
All Night, Brothers Osborne
WINNER: 10,000 Hours, Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Ocean, Lady A
Sugar Coat, Little Big Town
Some People Do, Old Dominion
BEST COUNTRY SONG
Bluebird
The Bones
WINNER: Crowded Table
More Hearts Than Mine
Some People Do
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Lady Like, Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, Brandy Clark
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Nightfall, Little Big Town
Never Will, Ashley McBryde
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
WINNER: Jojo Rabbit
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Ad Astra
Becoming
WINNER: Joker
1917
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
BEST WRITTEN SONG FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Beautiful Ghosts, Cats
Carried Me With You, Onward
Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
WINNER: No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Stand Up, Harriet
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
WINNER: Brown Skin Girl, Beyonce
Life Is Good, Future featuring Drake
Lockdown, Anderson .Paak
Adore You, Harry Styles
Goliath, Woodkid
BEST MUSIC FILM
Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
Black Is King, Beyonce
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
WINNER: Linda Rondstat: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Rondstat
That Little Ol' Band from Texas, ZZ Top
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
WINNER: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
WINNER: Andrew Watt
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
WINNER: Vols. 11 & 12, Desert Sessions
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
Flaming Pie, Paul McCartney
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead
Mode, Depeche Mode
WINNER: Ode to Joy, Wilco
The Story of Ghostly International, Various Artists
BEST ALBUM NOTES
At the Minstrel Show, Various Artists
The Bakersfield Sound, Various Artists
WINNER: Dead Man's Pop, The Replacements
The Missing Link, Various Artists
Out of a Clear Blue Sky, Nat Brusiloff
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
Songs from the Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
WINNER: More Guitar Stories, Jim "Kimo" West
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
Guinevere, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah
Pachamama, Regina Carter
Celia, Gerald Clayton
WINNER: All Blues, Chick Corea
Moe Honk, Joshua Redman
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
Ona, Thana Alexa
WINNER: Secrets Are the Best Stories, Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Perez
Modern Ancestors, Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live at Alte Oper, Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What's the Hurry, Kenny Washington
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Silence
Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard, Gerard Clayton
WINNER: Trilogy 2, Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
Dialogues on Race, Gregg August
Monk'estra Plays John Beasley, John Beasley
The Intangible Between, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
Songs You Like A Lot, John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band
WINNER: Data Lords, Maria Schneider Orchestra
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
WINNER: Four Questions, Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
City of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymee Nuviola
Trane's Delight, Poncho Sanchez
BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM
YHLQMSLG, Bad Bunny
Por Primera Vez, Camilo
Mesa Para Dos, Kany Garcia
Pausa, Ricky Martin
3:33, Debi Nova
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Aura, Bajofondo
Monstruo, Cami
Sobrevolando, Cultura Profetica
WINNER: La Conquista Del Espacio, Fito Paez
Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Amelie
American Utopia on Broadway
WINNER: Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop of Horrors
The Prince of Egypt
Soft Power
BEST GOSPEL PERFORAMNCE/SONG
Wonderful Is Your Name
Release (Live)
Come Together
Won't Let Go
WINNER: Movin' On
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
The Blessing (Live)
Sunday Morning
Holy Water
Famous For (I Believe)
WINNER: There Was Jesus
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
WINNER: Gospel According to PJ, PJ Morton
Kierra, Sierra Sheard
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Run to the Father, Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen of Heaven, Tauren Wells
WINNER: Jesus Is King, Kanye West