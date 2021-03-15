Jamie Dornan's Renowned Obstetrician Father Jim Dies at 73

AP

Actor Jamie Dornan's father has died at 73.

Jim Dornan, a renowned obstetrician and gynecologist, passed away in the UAE on March 15. According to Belfast Live, Dornan reportedly died after battling Covid-19.

Professor Dornan was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia back in 2005. The charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, a charity in Northern Ireland which Dornan worked with, confirmed Dornan's death in a statement on Twitter.

Professor Dornan's first wife and Jamie's mother, Lorna, died from pancreatic cancer in 1998 when Jamie was 16. Dornan worked with the pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC and was also president. NIPANC reacted to the sad news of Dornan's passing on Twitter.

"He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynecologist," the charity added in another tweet. "His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago. Our thoughts and prayer go out to his family, Samina, Liesa, Jess and Jamie at this difficult time."

NIPANC's statement came just two days after they wished Dornan a "speedy recovery" during his battle with the coronavirus.

The medical field and beyond have been paying tribute to Dornan in the wake of his death.

Dornan's career as an obstetrician and gynecologist spanned over four decades. He was the chair of the Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University and former chair in Fetal Medicine at Queens University Belfast, where he was a professor from 1995 to 2012.

According to Daily Mail, Dornan also guest-starred on an episode of Jamie's TV series "The Fall" in 2016 and played a police board member.

In addition to Jamie, Professor Dornan is survived by his second wife, Dr. Samina Dornan, as well as his two daughters, Liesa and Jessica. Jamie has yet to publicly comment on his dad's passing.