Sharon Stone Details #MeToo Experiences in Tell-All Memoir

Sharon Stone revealed several #MeToo moments she had to endure during her Hollywood career for her upcoming memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice."

In an excerpt obtained by Vanity Fair, the actress detailed one alleged incident when an unnamed producer brought her into his office and discussed the idea of her sleeping with her male co-star to enhance the film they were working on.

"He explained to me why I should f--- my costar so that we could have onscreen chemistry," Stone wrote. "Why, in his day, he made love to Ava Gardner onscreen and it was so sensational! Now just the creepy thought of him in the same room with Ava Gardner gave me pause. Then I realized that she also had to put up with him and pretend that he was in any way interesting."

"You guys insisted on this actor when he couldn't get one whole scene out in the test.… Now you think if I f--- him, he will become a fine actor?" she continued. "Nobody's that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a costar with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines. I also felt they could f--- him themselves and leave me out of it. It was my job to act and I said so."

While she didn't take the producer's advice, she was offered the same suggestion from more big shots in the industry as well.

"I've had other producers on other films just come to my trailer and ask, 'So, are you going to f--- him, or aren't you? … You know it would go better if you did.' I take my time and explain that I am like the nice girl they grew up with, and get them to recall that girl's name. This leaves us all with a little bit of our dignity."

Stone also claimed an unnamed director -- whom she referred to as a "#MeToo candidate" -- wouldn't film her because she refused to "sit in his lap and take direction."

"Yes, this was a multimillion-dollar studio film, of which I was the star, and the studio didn't say or do anything."

As for the role that made her a huge star, Stone said she was finally cast in "Basic Instinct" after her manager stole the script, begged director Paul Verhoeven to screen test her for months and 12 other actresses declined.

She also repeated her claim that she was unaware the camera had captured her without underwear for the infamous "vagina-shot" when her character Catherine Tramell uncrosses her legs while being interrogated by police.

"I'd been told, 'We can't see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on," she wrote.

After seeing what was actually caught on film, Stone said she slapped Verhoeven and called her lawyer, who said she could legally put an end to the film's release.

"So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film. Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because, after all, I did it."

Verhoeven has denied the claim in the past, arguing Stone knew how the scene was going to play out as they discussed it beforehand, per Empire.