Jennifer Garner On Whether She'd Ever Get Married Again, Have More Kids

Getty

"I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever"

Don't expect Jennifer Garner to take another trip down the aisle anytime soon.

While speaking with People for their latest cover story, the actress shared her thoughts on possibly getting remarried someday. Garner, 48, split from Ben Affleck in 2015. The former couple share daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as son, Sam, 9.

"I don't know. I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever," she told the publication. "But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."

"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she said. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay."

Although Garner isn't sure if she'll ever remarry, she said doesn't plan on having more kids in the future.

"The shop is closed; there are no babies," she explained.

Meanwhile, the "Yes Day" star also opened up about life at home with her kids during the coronavirus pandemic, revealing she's experienced "temper tantrums."

"I don't know that I've stayed positive the whole time," Garner told People. "I think I've had a couple of temper tantrums. And I hope [my kids] have too. I think you have to. It's like, have your feelings. But there's so much to be grateful for."

Garner went to share some examples of the irritating things her kids do.

"Kids who ignore you when you talk to them five times in a row. When they're mean to each other. Or when they won't try and they just like, lay on the floor," she explained, admitting that she reacts in a similar way.

"I realize I basically do the same thing," she added. "I mean, sometimes you just have to walk away from your kids. You don't even have to announce it. Or you just say, 'Oops. Hold on. I think somebody's calling me in the other room.' You just have to get away."